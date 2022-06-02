Widebody 1962 Volkswagen Beetle Really Looks Like a Bug, It’s Almost the Size of One

The name Volkswagen Beetle surely needs no introduction. Around in some form or another (but, largely, the exact same form) since before the start of the Second World War, the moniker has grown so big in the auto world that it only takes the tiniest of efforts to pretty much associate it with anything and anyone.
The Beetle has a connection with Porsche, being pretty much designed by Ferdinand Porsche. It was one of the world’s first rear-engined cars to be made, Hitler got the first one ever made, a convertible, in 1938, and during the decades it was on the market it managed to sell close to 22 million units, which is impressive by any standards.
Despite the car’s immense success, the Beetle was never a tempting platform for custom shops anywhere in this world. Sure, there are noteworthy examples of customized Beetles out there (many of them based on the revived model of the late 1990s), but in most cases they are noteworthy exactly because there’s little serious competition around.
So, when word of a widebody 1962 Beetle came to our ears, our heart skipped a beat - after all, almost never do we get to hear those two words used in the same sentence. The heart quickly calmed itself down, though, after we’ve learned this custom project is actually meant for diecast fans.
Still, we thought to bring this thing to you attention because, to be honest, it’s quite interesting, and maybe seeing this could inspire someone to come up with a real-life version, as we’ve seen happening with some renderings.
What you’ll see in the video below is the transformation of an almost bug-sized Beetle from a regular Matchbox diecast into a widebody beauty, with just enough hellaflush touches as to not make it hideous, at the hands of a crew called Jakarta Diecast Project.
