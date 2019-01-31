14 Years In, Man Still Digging Basement with Tiny RC Construction Machinery

Popular wisdom says that despite growing old, men remain kids in many respects. The only things that change, they say, are the size, scope and price tags of the toys they use while playing play. But the reality is that at times even those remain the same.

Joe Murray is such a kid, and he lives in Saskatchewan, Canada. He’s also old enough to be a farmer and to be considered a senior in many parts of the world. Yet he plays every day, for more than a decade, with a vast collection of radio controlled construction equipment.According to Oddity Central , he has been doing so for the past 14 years, not in public view, but underground, where he is taking his time in excavating enough dirt to make a basement from himself.Murray began work on his basement in 2005 as any other men would do, using actual tools made for the task. He then remembered that for the past ten years, he was amassing a large number of miniature RC construction tools that just sat around his house.So an idea popped into his head. At the end of the day, he would gather his toys, sit down and begin scraping away at the dirt in this unlikely fashion.14 years later, Murray says he managed with his toy-like construction equipment to dig a walk-through tunnel from his workshop to the basement, and the basement itself, which has already grown to an impressive size. But he’s nowhere near done with it.It’s unclear how much longer work on the basement will continue. Murray has been smart enough to document his entire journey on YouTube , where he regularly posts updates about his progress.As for the equipment he uses, Murray says it is purchased from a German website called Fumotec , and he primarily uses ones with 12v electric hydraulic functions. Most of the models used for the build are kits tailored to suit his own unique needs.