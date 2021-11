Rare VW Beetle Spent 52 Years in a Junkyard, Gets Rescued for Full Restoration

Collectors are usually after Beetles built until the late 1950s, known for their oval rear window design, be it a split or a single oval layout. The latter feature, introduced in the early 1950s, was discontinued in 1958 when Volkswagen added a larger, rectangular rear window for improved visibility.Beetles from this era are hard to find nowadays and, as you might expect, restored and well-maintained examples are expensive. A Concours-ready , 1950 Beetle, for instance, could set you back more than $100,000. Likewise, cars in Excellent condition go for more than $70,000, while models in Good condition fetch more than $30,000.But like any popular classics out there, Beetles also end up forgotten in junkyards and barns. This 1955 model, a rare example from the single oval window era, spent more than 50 years in a scrapyard. The car was reportedly parked there in 1969 and it's simply amazing that it hasn't been sent to the crusher yet.The good news is that someone decided to save it and give it a second chance at life. With its wheels buried deep into the ground and its body covered in vegetation, the Beetle was well hidden among Volkswagen siblings from different eras. And it seemed like it was no longer in one piece, which you can expect from a vehicle that's been sitting for this long.But as soon as the trees were removed and the body was lifted to receive new wheels, it became apparent that the Beetle still had a chance, having soldiered on through more than five decades of exposure to the elements surprisingly well.Sure, this Beetle won't go anywhere under its own power anytime soon, but it's mostly complete, it still has its numbers-matching boxer engine, and it comes with original paperwork in the glovebox. Whoever purchased this car saw its potential and the plan is to restore it to its original condition.Of course, it may take a couple of years until we see it back on the road as a Concours-winning gem, but it's a better fate than rotting away in a junkyard. Until that happens, let's see it getting dragged out of its grave in the video below.