Rare 1974 Saab Sonett III Found in a Barn Hopes You’ll Like What’s Under the Hood

The Sonett III officially saw the daylight back in 1970, but this new generation failed to impress, eventually leading to the entire demise of this nameplate only four years later. 17 photos



And given only a few units ended up rolling off the assembly lines, it goes without saying not a lot of them are still around these days.



And yet, someone on eBay has recently come across a rare example



eBay seller



As for what’s under the hood, there’s pretty good news in this department. The owner said the car is no longer running, but the engine is still free and was working just fine the last time it was started.



Saab fitted the early Sonett III models with the same 1.5-liter Ford Taunus V4 engine, but Saab eventually switched to a 1.7-liter Ford V4 between 1971 and 1974 to comply with new emission regulations. This model, therefore, comes with the new Ford powerplant, which developed 65 horsepower and allowed for a 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration in 13 seconds.



