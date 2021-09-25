This Is the Double Delta-Winged Viking Dragon That Once Flew Over America

In the business of making anything from military airplanes to portable rocket launchers and even submarines, Saab distinguished itself over the years in this industry with some incredible pieces of machinery, like the Gripen jet and the Carl-Gustaf 84 mm anti-armor weapon. But if there is one product that screams Saab more than any other, that’s the Draken.
Draken is the Swedish word for dragon, and what better description for a contraption that looks like no other plane before it, and can easily be mistaken for either a mythical beast, or an alien spacecraft.
The Draken was born all the way back in 1955, at a time when Europe was still recovering from the devastating war years. It was envisioned as a fighter-interceptor with a strange (and until then untested) double delta wing configuration that makes it unique in the world even to this day.
The airplane first flew in 1955, with a test pilot by the name Bengt Olow at the helm. It was quite the achievement, given how this kind of plane, with the wings pretty much indistinguishable from the fuselage, had never been tried before, and opened the doors to what was to become the world’s first series-produced fighter with a double delta wing, but also the first Mach 2 airplane built in Sweden.
Although designed as an interceptor, the Draken ended up being made in so many variants that the family went beyond its initial purpose. We got fighter versions (J 35A, J 35B, J 35D and J 35F), surveillance planes (S 35E), and even a trainer, the SK 35C.
The closest to our time is the J 35J, a derivation of the 35F that came powered by a Mach 2 Rolls-Royce Avon engine made by what was once Volvo Aero, under license from the British company.
The most widespread of the bunch, the 35F, was using the same engine, which delivered 17,600 lbf of thrust with the afterburner. That was enough to take the plane to a speed of 2,450 kph (1,520 mph), and at an altitude of 20,000 meters (66,000 ft). The range of the Draken was of about 2,750 km (1,710 miles) when fitted with external drop tanks.
Despite the long time spent in service and the fact that it was the backbone of a national air army (granted, one that is no longer so inclined to go to war), the Viking dragon didn’t get to see that much action over the years.
Even if now it may seem a bit exotic to American aviation fans, there was a time, until about 2009, when a number of these weird planes flew over U.S. soil. They did so as part of the National Test Pilot School in Mojave, California. If you're lucky, you could still catch them at various air shows.
