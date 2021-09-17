This Rare LS2 Engined 9–7X Aero Makes Us Wish Saab Was Still Around

It was a dark day in the history of the automobile when Saab closed its doors forever. It was as if a vital piece of quirkiness was lost from the auto industry that isn’t likely ever to be replicated.
Happily, there are still a few Saab models floating around in automotive purgatory. This 2009 9-7X Aero has got to be one of the most remarkable examples.
For those who are uninitiated to the wacky yet wonderful world of Saab, the company was having a bit of an identity crisis in the mid to late 2000s. Years of constant meddling by parent company General Motors essentially reduced the brand to building badge-engineered versions of other GM cars.
The 9-7X Aero is no exception, being derived mostly from its sibling car, the Chevy Trailblazer. That is, apart from one pretty darn important detail, it’s got the same six-liter LS2 V8 found in the C5 Corvette. Now that’s one way to really stand out in the crowd.
In the 9-7 X Aero application, this engine jetted 390 horsepower and 400-foot pounds of torque. The power mill features little trinkets like a reworked intake manifold, especially designed for use in SUVs, that provides higher power output at lower RPMs.
Outside of the engine, this SUV is rocking 144,578 miles (232,675 kilometers) on the clock. For an SUV that has been driven around the world over five times, it still appears to have plenty of life left.
The black-on-black leather interior is a nice improvement over other GM models of its day, and whoever lands this vehicle is bound to squeeze lots of fun out of it indeed. It sure helps that the LS engine that powers it is just about bulletproof.
Despite the high mileage, the rarity of this vehicle contributes substantially to its price. $13,995 before taxes and fees. A high price to pay for a late 2000s GM truck for sure. But this one’s no doubt more memorable than the average. Check out B & B Car Co Inc of Clinton Township if you want to learn more.
