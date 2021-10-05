1987 Saab 900 With Procharged 302 Ford Engine Is One Weird Pro-Street Build

Offered between 1978 and 1994, the Saab 900 “Classic” is an odd car. From the backward-mounted engine to the transaxle attached to the bottom of the powerplant like a Ferrari Testarossa, separate oiling systems, and curved windshield, this fellow is a genuine Saab. The second generation, by comparison, is flexing GM underpinnings from the Calibra.
That said, 900s rarely get weirder than a blown 302 Ford engine swap like this particular example of the breed. Listed with 5,349 miles (8,608 kilometers) on the digital odometer, although true mileage is unknown, the Swedish three-door hatchback with an American heart has been refinished in purple for the upper part of the body and silver for the lower part.
A unique combo that’s certain to polarize opinion, the pro-street build further sweetens the deal with Hella fog lights, a hood scoop, Cobra-style 5.0 badges, as well as wheels from Weld Racing. The front-mounted Remington Ultra Metric tires are complemented by ultra-wide Mickey Thompson Sportsman rubber out back, which measures 29 by 15.5 inches.
Electronic fuel injection from Accel, an Edlebrock Performer intake, centrifugal blower from Procharger, aluminum radiator, MSD distributor, power front disc brakes, and ladder-bar suspension for the Ford 9.0-inch rear differential also have to be highlighted, along with a manual tranny.
A very distinct machine in every regard, this 900 rocks the dashboard from a Fox-body Mustang. Racing seats upholstered in purple and yellow are joined by full racing harnesses, a beefy roll bar, and a shift light on top of the dash. A Tenzo-R steering wheel mounted on a tilt column seals the deal along with a sunroof, power windows, power locks, and a stereo.
Offered by the peeps at Streetside Classics for the rather princely sum of $24,995 or $270 per month based on 20 percent down over 96 months, this very peculiar restomod is on the pricey side of 900s.
