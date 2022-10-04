More Authorities Discover the Benefits of Waze for Real-Time Traffic Information

Waze is a super-valuable tool whenever it comes to getting access to first-hand real-time traffic information, and it’s all thanks to the engine that’s powering the app.
With a crowdsourcing system that relies on data provided by the phones running the app and the drivers using it, Waze can accurately report traffic jams and other disruptions, not only for people like you and me but also for authorities across the world.
And while for typical drivers Waze comes in handy to help reach a destination faster and more conveniently, for state agencies it can help understand where the road congestion takes place, at what times during the day, and then eventually help improve the travel.
This is precisely what the Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) plans to do as part of a partnership with Waze, as the purpose is to get information on the traffic and then optimize the highway network in such a way that drivers would eventually have to deal with fewer disruptions.
The partnership in the United Kingdom, however, is good news for both sides. First of all, TfWM will be able to understand where and when the collisions, congestion, and disruptions take place and then be able to develop solutions based on Waze data.
On the other hand, the Google-owned company will get access to advance notices on construction and road closures, therefore being capable of looking for routes and calculating ETAs in a more accurate way.
The partnership will eventually help the drivers out there, as those using Waze should theoretically reach their destinations not only faster but also safer.
Needless to say, this isn’t the first time authorities out there use Waze to analyze the traffic conditions in their regions. And at the same time, Waze isn’t the only app that’s being employed for such a purpose, as alternatives like Google Maps and data from HERE and TomTom can also help in this regard.
