Volkswagen Packs the ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX With Standard Features, Develops a New Brand

Volkswagen wants to give more brand recognition for its GTX lines of models under the ID. family of electric vehicles. The revolution starts with the recently launched ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX, which will receive more comprehensive standard equipment. Eventually, Volkswagen will launch GTX variants for every ID. model, all sharing the same design cues and similar features.
The sportier GTX variants of the Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 models are upgraded with more equipment and new design accents aimed at building the GTX brand inside the Volkswagen EV division. What were once optional features sold under the Design and Comfort packages will be offered as standard equipment from now on. Moreover, Volkswagen aims to strengthen the GTX brand with unique design cues and black-and-red accents inside and out.
The exterior visual cues include glossy black accents for the roof frame strip, C-pillar, exterior mirrors, and diffuser. These accents are enhanced by the optional Glossy-black 21-inch rims. Together with the standard black roof paint and the darkened windows, they contribute to the elegant appearance.
Inside, it’s the red accents that take over. The bright color is used for the decorative seams throughout the interior, including the steering wheel. The optional premium sports seats are also decorated with red seams and felled seams all the way around.
The standard equipment of the GTX models has been boosted by adding a climate comfort windscreen, darkened side and rear windows, heated front seats, two USB-C interfaces, and a variable center console. Thermal comfort is enhanced thanks to the Air Care Climatronic air-conditioning system with an active combination filter, stationary air conditioning, and two-zone temperature control.
Volkswagen wants to position the GTX brand independently, following the unexpected success of the ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX. Almost 40% of the ID. series orders are placed for the GTX variants. This has prompted Volkswagen to announce the expansion of the new brand within every ID. model family, from the ID.3 to the ID.Buzz.
