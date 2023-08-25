Estate Find: 1970 Ford Torino Flexes Barn Dust, First Owner Too Old to Drive

1970 witnessed the second-generation Torino's debut, with Ford introducing a major overhaul in almost every regard. The car sported a new body with new styling, a completely refreshed interior, massive engine changes, and 13 configurations repeatedly updated throughout the model year.
The Torino rapidly became a hit, with the Cobra and the GT still serving as genuine head-turning machines. The Cobra, fitted with a 429 developing 370 horsepower, could go from 0 to 60 (97 kph) in just six seconds.
All of these contributed to strong sales for the new Torino. Ford produced over 230,000 units, while the Fairlane and Falcon boosted the final figures for 1970 to over 407,000 cars.
A 1970 Torino recently discovered in an estate sale is fighting to show the world its days aren't over, especially as the car still seems to check many boxes for a solid restoration candidate.
The vehicle ended up in storage in 2011 because the owner was too old to drive. The 82-year-old owner was the only person to drive the car since it was new, and the photos confirm the Torino has been meticulously maintained throughout its entire life. Seller ckmotorsports does not reveal on eBay if this Torino ever received a restoration. Still, I believe the car is original and unmolested – for a correct assessment, you should inspect the vehicle in person before committing to a purchase.
The only family that owned the car says the Ford Torino was always garaged and never stored outside, which explains the good metal condition. There are occasional rust spots, but the trunk looks very clean, except for a few signs of surface rust.
The engine inside this Torino is a 302, but the seller says they did not try to start it. Considering the car was parked approximately a decade ago, it should still be alive, as 12 years in storage shouldn't typically lead to an engine getting seized beyond recovery.
The 302 was the first optional V8 available on the 1970 Torino, while the 351 (with two-barrel or four-barrel carburetors) and the almighty 429 served as the more powerful versions. Ford offered the 429 in three different configurations, with the top rated at 375 horsepower. It was known as the Super Cobra Jet.
The Torino is listed on eBay as part of an auction, with the digital race starting at $1,000. The seller has also enabled a reserve, so the selling price is likely much higher, considering the car's condition. Interested buyers who want to see the vehicle in person and tell if it's worth the money and time for restoration must travel to Portland, Oregon. A title and the estate sale paperwork are available for the new buyer.
