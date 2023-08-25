Toyota Sienna:Remix Pumps 25,000 Watts of Music Power From 60 Speakers

The Toyota Sienna is one of the favorite family haulers over in America, but other than being capable of that and suitable for school runs, it's not exactly a vehicle that stands out. Except when it's fitted with 60 speakers and an entire DJ setup.
For no reason whatsoever Toyota decided to end our week with something extraordinary: the Sienna:Remix. Like the name says, it's a build meant for party-goers, as it ensures proper fun during impromptu parties on public roads or secluded places.
The Sienna:Remix is a one-off vehicle, put together by Toyota with Texas-based Complete Customs and SiriusXM. It does not stand out in any way mechanically and only just visually, but once you open them doors it's party craziness.
The minivan was modified in such a way as to allow for instant and very loud music to be played virtually anywhere. There are no less than 60 professional-grade speakers packed inside, in a configuration that could make many club owners jealous: four 12-inch subwoofers, 36 midrange speakers, 14 tweeters, and six percussion horns.
Combined, the speakers pump out a total of 25,000 watts of power, some 125 times more than what you get on average in a normal car. Handling the huge amount of noise are 16 amplifiers and a 12-channel digital sound processor.
The Sienna:Remix was not built just as a means to play music really loud, but it's more of a DJ booth on wheels. There's an eight-channel mixer on deck, dual-digital turntables, and even LED lighting with tunable colors.
Because DJs usually work best when seated above the crowds, the Sienna's roof has a fully retractable panel that makes room for an elevated platform.
The hole in the roof is not the only modification made to the minivan's body. The rear liftgate was removed, its place taken by swingout doors, and the entire thing now sits on a 2-inch lift with heavier springs capable of taking the sound system's load. New, 22-inch wheels make the connection to the ground, while the interior is packed full of noise-dampening materials.
The Sienna was meant not only to act as the center of beach parties, but it can also be turned into a mobile gaming platform thanks to the 43-inch video screen fitted at the rear. Six lithium-ion batteries have been added to handle the power needs for the additional hardware, complete with two standard 110V plugs.
Toyota does not say how much money went into making this thing, or what exactly lies in its future. We expect it though to inspire some people into giving a new purpose to their kid-hauling machines. Naturally, we'll keep an eye out for more insanities of this kind and bring them before you as soon as they surface.
The Sienna:Remix is a one-off vehicle, put together by Toyota with Texas-based Complete Customs and SiriusXM. It does not stand out in any way mechanically and only just visually, but once you open them doors it's party craziness.
The minivan was modified in such a way as to allow for instant and very loud music to be played virtually anywhere. There are no less than 60 professional-grade speakers packed inside, in a configuration that could make many club owners jealous: four 12-inch subwoofers, 36 midrange speakers, 14 tweeters, and six percussion horns.
Combined, the speakers pump out a total of 25,000 watts of power, some 125 times more than what you get on average in a normal car. Handling the huge amount of noise are 16 amplifiers and a 12-channel digital sound processor.
The Sienna:Remix was not built just as a means to play music really loud, but it's more of a DJ booth on wheels. There's an eight-channel mixer on deck, dual-digital turntables, and even LED lighting with tunable colors.
Because DJs usually work best when seated above the crowds, the Sienna's roof has a fully retractable panel that makes room for an elevated platform.
The hole in the roof is not the only modification made to the minivan's body. The rear liftgate was removed, its place taken by swingout doors, and the entire thing now sits on a 2-inch lift with heavier springs capable of taking the sound system's load. New, 22-inch wheels make the connection to the ground, while the interior is packed full of noise-dampening materials.
The Sienna was meant not only to act as the center of beach parties, but it can also be turned into a mobile gaming platform thanks to the 43-inch video screen fitted at the rear. Six lithium-ion batteries have been added to handle the power needs for the additional hardware, complete with two standard 110V plugs.
Toyota does not say how much money went into making this thing, or what exactly lies in its future. We expect it though to inspire some people into giving a new purpose to their kid-hauling machines. Naturally, we'll keep an eye out for more insanities of this kind and bring them before you as soon as they surface.