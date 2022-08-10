Drew Barrymore Gives Idris Elba and Wife Sabrina a Lift in the "DREWber"

Drew Barrymore upgraded to a new minivan last year, a Toyota Sienna she is calling the "DREWber", and the machine just had two important guests: Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina.
In 2021, Drew Barrymore announced in a social media post that she got herself a Sienna minivan. Since she’s a mom of two and has several dogs, she needs the space, so, she gave up her previous minivan, one she’s had for a decade, for a newer model.
This new vehicle allowed her to act as a “DREWber,” a play on words combining her name with Uber, as she picked up actor Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina, in New York, on her way to her show. “You know what the thing is about DREWber? They get you where you need to go.” You can check out the video at The Daily Mail.
When she ran into Idris, 49, and Sabrina, 33, Drew seemed to film scenes for her chat show, The Drew Barrymore Show, which was recently renewed for a third season.
Toyota introduced the fourth generation of the Sienna in 2020, with a hybrid powertrain as standard. The 2021 model came in three trims inherited from the previous generation, the LE, XLE, and Limited, plus the XSE and the top-of-the-range Platinum.
Drew Barrymore obviously went for the top-of-the-line trim, which has all-wheel drive, and a lot of perks inside, with enough seats for seven passengers, 18 cup holders and seven USB ports available. The Platinum trim has a starting price of over $50,000 for the AWD version. It packs a 2.5-liter engine, working alongside two electric motors, and together delivering 243 horsepower. And it seems like the perfect choice for someone like Drew Barrymore, and the perfect vehicle for this "DREWber" thing.
