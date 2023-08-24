New EarthCruiser Upfit Solution for the GMC Hummer EV Pickup Ticks All the Right Boxes

The peeps at EarthCruiser have unleashed a superb-looking upfit designed specifically for the most badass electric pickup truck in production today. Enter the GMC Hummer EV EarthCruiser, which comprises a carbon-fiber house construction with a full-size bed for two adults and a pop-up roof.
Measuring 117 inches in Camp Mode or 90 inches in Drive Mode, the GMC Hummer EV EarthCruiser features an overall length of 217 inches. Originally headquartered in Australia, the Oregon-based RV manufacturer also sweetens the deal with an outdoor shower, exterior scene lights, rooftop solar panels, lockable utility hook-ups, and a grey water tank.
The freshwater tank's capacity is 13.5 gallons, which converts to a little over 51 liters for those who prefer the metric system. That's more than enough for a weekend in the boonies. Only available through EarthCruiser, the overlanding upfit solution further includes a flat-pack toilet, a 7.0-inch touchscreen control panel between the sink and bed area, an induction cooktop, underbed storage, a refrigerator/freezer, as well as an 1,500-watt inverter.
We're not done yet, though. A 12-volt water heater also needs to be mentioned, along with integrated cabinets and drawers, a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 460 Ah, dimmable interior lighting, 35 inches of headroom in the bed area, 76 inches on the step in the hallway, and 80 inches at the entry.
EarthCruiser advertises the GMC Hummer EV-specific upfit with 605 watts of solar power and up to a week's worth of off-grid power, exterior filtered water access, and exterior recovery gear storage. This amazing machine will debut in the flesh on August 25 at Overland Expo Mountain West.
Pricing is – unfortunately – a mystery at the moment of reporting. Be that as it may, prospective customers can reserve the slide-in camper by means of a $100 refundable deposit. EarthCruiser's website reads that the configurator will open at a later date. First deliveries are scheduled for 2024, although the company failed to mention the exact quarter.
Given the sticker price of the Hummer EV pickup truck, it's not going to be cheap. For the 2024 model year, the Hummer EV can be yours for anything between $98,845 for the 2X dual-motor setup to $150,295 for the tri-motor 3X Omega Edition.
Later on, the lineup will also welcome the 2, which also comes with two electric motors. Both the 2 and 2X pack 625 horsepower and a ridiculous amount of torque. Why ridiculous? Because GMC measures torque differently from the rest of the industry for a rather shrewd reason: to make the Hummer EV seem like it's the end-all-be-all of electric trucks.
The 3X features the same tri-motor powertrain as the First Edition, which is rated at 1,000 horsepower in the pickup's case or 830 for the Hummer EV SUV. The automaker quotes 11,500 pound-feet (15,592 Nm), but in truth, it actually makes a little over 1,000 pound-feet (1,356 Nm) of tire-shredding torque in the Watts to Freedom launch mode.
