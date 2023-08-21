EarthCruiser Extreme 330 XTR6x6 Is an Epic Motorhome Ready for Any Adventure

When you're looking to drop off the grid and explore the outdoors, you need a rig built as tough as they come, capable of handling difficult terrain while also offering you comfort on long trips. But what if you want to get to the farthest locations to get away from the daily grind? Then, you probably need an extreme overlanding rig.
We're talking about expedition-ready motorhomes with massive off-grid tires, commercial-grade winches, generous payload capability, and fuel tank capacities in the range of hundreds of liters.
EarthCruiser Australia's latest creation is one such go-anywhere vehicle. Based on the proven Toyota Land Cruiser 79-series platform, the new overlanding rig was baptized EarthCruiser Extreme 330 XTR6x6 and is a purpose-built, six-wheel drive beast capable of tackling some of the world's toughest terrains "safely, reliably, and comfortably."
The company initially developed the new Extreme 330 XTR6x6 for a repeat customer who already has several rigs created by EarthCruiser, but since the newcomer received positive feedback from loyal clients who expressed interest in reserving their own, it seems the newcomer will become a regular lineup member.
The Extreme 330 XTR6x6 took over twelve months to build in collaboration with renowned New South Wales-based outfit 6x6 Australia Pty Ltd. and was designed, honed, and field-tested in Australia to ensure it allows customers to go anywhere and spend longer off the beaten track.
The Toyota Land Cruiser 79 series is already a rugged and reliable vehicle to use on rough terrain, but it received quite a few upgrades that make it even more dependable. For starters, at the core of the vehicle's impressive go-anywhere abilities is 6x6 Australia's locomotive-inspired “bogie drive system." Thanks to this unique system, the rig has differential locks for all three axles, with full load-sharing capabilities between them. The rearmost axle remains undriven during regular driving conditions, and it locks automatically on more difficult terrain when traction starts to break, to split power to all wheels. The middle axle also boasts a steering function for improved handling and maneuverability.
Along with the 6x6 layout, the vehicle gained portal axles for enhanced ground clearance (up to 5 inches or 12.7 cm of lift) and upgraded brakes. Moreover, the portals are FEA (Finite Element Analysis) tested and certified to over 1,500 kg each (3,000 kg per axle).
A CTIS (Central Tire Inflation System) allows to inflate and deflate the tires on the move via an in-cabin Garmin digital touchscreen. The system can also automatically adjust air pressure based on road speed.
As part of the upgrade, the chassis was extended and reinforced using advanced technologies like CAD modeling and CNC laser cutting. However, the Toyota-based rig still draws power from a V8 turbo-diesel engine, with drive running through a six-speed automatic or standard five-speed manual transmission. The highly-capable vehicle rides on 17-inch forged alloy wheels shod in 35 x 12.5-inch Federal Xplora mud-terrain tires.
As for fuel supply, it comes from two tanks with a total capacity of 275 liters (72.6 gallons), allowing the Extreme XTR6x6 to take its owners to remote areas and travel for extended periods.
On top of the upfitted and extended chassis, EarthCruiser mounted a vacuum infusion molded carbon-composite body that houses a comfortable and luxurious home away from home. It features a pop-top floor plan thanks to an electrically rising roof that creates enough headroom inside and offers sleeping space for three adults. A pass-through connects the cab with the camper unit, allowing passengers to go to sleep without having to get out of the vehicle first. It also allows to store larger equipment and gear on the camper's floor.
Besides the driver and passenger seats in the cabin, there are also two additional seat-belted leather seats within the camper body, increasing passenger capacity to four. When camped, they can be used as dinette seats, as they are positioned next to the U-shaped kitchen.
Speaking of the kitchen, it occupies the rear section of the motorhome and features oodles of cabinets with CNC-routed Corian countertops. In terms of appliances, it is equipped with a stainless steel sink with a separate purified drinking fountain and freshwater wash taps, a two-burner induction cooktop, a microwave, and a 122-liter fridge tucked away under the counter. Onboard fresh water capacity is 275 liters (72.6 gallons), with a 27-liter (7.1-gallon) tank for gray water.
As for sleeping arrangements, there is a double bed in the alcove that serves as a master bedroom, and a third berth is created by the dual-bench dinette.
There are also bathroom essentials included on the inside, such as a shower and an electric slide-out Thetford cassette toilet. As is usually the case inside compact motorhomes, a private bathroom is created with the help of a fold-out wall system just inside the entry door.
Other creature comforts include split-system air-conditioning, an Arctic System that heats the water tanks, and Starlink, so owners have access to the internet anywhere.
The Extreme 330 XTR6x6's exterior features four lockable toolboxes, an outdoor shower, and a generous awning. For those who prefer to cook outside, there are also an outdoor slide-out electric BBQ and a 68-liter refrigerator.
While power is provided by a pair of 555 Ah batteries, the camper is also equipped with 810 watts of solar panels for extended off-grid living. The solar system also includes a 3,000-watt Victron inverter and a 200-amp alternator.
EarthCruiser hasn't revealed the total cost of such a rig, mainly because pricing will be determined on a build-by-build basis, but it proves yet again that truck campers are tougher and more dependable in Australia. Those who live Down Under can see the EarthCruiser Extreme 330 XTR6x6 on display at the Sydney 4WD and Adventure Show, which is scheduled to take place from September 8-10.