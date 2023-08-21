2024 Chevrolet Colorado Order Guide Reveals One Less Engine Option

Redesigned for the 2023 model year, the Colorado and Canyon mid-size pickup prepare to enter 2024 with a number of changes and new features. The Chevrolet-branded sibling, for example, won't be available with the 2.7L Turbo Plus inline-four mill.
This lump is technically similar to the 2.7L TurboMax. The only difference comes in the form of software, which is why the 2.7L TurboMax is torquier than the 2.7L Turbo Plus. More specifically, the numbers are 390 and 430 pound-feet (529 and 583 Nm). Both develop 310 ponies, and both carry regular production order code L3B.
GM's base powerplant for the 2024 Chevrolet Colorado is the 2.7L Turbo, a.k.a. L2R. It's technically different from the L3B, and these differences are pretty obvious in terms of output figures: 237 ponies and 259 pound-feet (351 Nm).
As per the order guide attached below, the 2024 Chevrolet Colorado gets a number of dealer-installed accessories. The list comprises the Off-Road Lighting Package (LPO code PCL), auxiliary off-road lights (RZU), Sports Bar Package (PCK), Hood Decal Package (SF8), black tailgate lettering (SHQ), black assist steps (VQO), and a Kicker audio system (SAX; requires StowFlex tailgate).
As for the 2024 GMC Canyon, changes and additions include Blind Zone Steering Assist with Trailering (bundled with the Canyon Safety Plus Package when the ProGrade Trailering System is ordered), Rear Seat Belt Indicator, an all-weather floor liner with the GMC logo, the aforementioned Off-Road Lighting Package, Kicker audio system (requires MultiStow tailgate), and that's about it.
Except we're not done yet. As you're well aware by now, 2024 will see both the Colorado and Canyon receive off-road trim levels in the form of the ZR2 Bison and AT4X AEV Edition. The Bison is expected to start in the $50,000 range, whereas the AEV could very well start at $60k or thereabout.
Equipped with 17-inch wheels, 35-inch tires, and the TurboMax specification of the L3B engine, the Bison and AEV are rated at 1,050 pounds (476 kilograms) for maximum payload and 5,500 pounds (2,495 kilograms) for maximum towing capacity. Direct competitors include the new-for-2024 Ford Ranger Raptor, which is more powerful and torquier thanks to the 3.0-liter EcoBoost of the Braptor.
The Tacoma TRD Pro returns for 2024 on the TNGA-F platform of the Tundra TRD Pro. It packs a hybrid punch as standard, albeit its combustion engine is a 2.4-liter turbo I4 rather than the larger brother's 3.4-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine.
If you search for the 8-inch Driver Information Center in the Colorado's order guide, tough luck! Chevrolet replaced it with the 11-inch unit, which comes standard across the board. Pricing information remains a mystery for the time being. At press time, the 2023 Colorado and 2023 Canyon are listed at $30,695 and $38,395, respectively.
