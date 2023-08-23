Custom 1986 GMC K1500 High Sierra Is an Ultra Clean-Looking Supercharged Monster

Not enough can be said about the third-generation C/K series trucks from General Motors. Both Chevrolet and GMC did wonderfully well for themselves with these pickups, starting in the early 1970s and all the way up until 1991.
When they were first designed, they were truly revolutionary as far as this segment was concerned. From their styling, all the way through to their optimized aerodynamics and driver-focused dashboard layout. Of course, many revisions were carried out in the 18 years in which these trucks were in production, with the most significant ones occurring in 1981 – it was a genuine mid-cycle facelift.
The energy crisis faced by the U.S. in 1979 caused GM and its designers to focus on reducing both drag and weight, which is how C/K trucks ended up with a completely new front end (new grilles, new bumpers), although the shoulder line did continue paying tribute to its predecessors.
In 1985 is when the grille was modified for the last time as far as C/K series trucks were concerned, as they were attributed the moniker R/V series for the 1987 model year.
All that being said, we’re here specifically to talk about this 1986 GMC K1500 High Sierra 4x4 pickup, which has been refurbished and modified to the point where you could genuinely call it a sleeper.
Let’s start with the exterior, where the cab was removed from the frame so as to have the bed replaced. The silver and blue color combo, meanwhile, dates back to 2021. This thing really looks brand new at first glance, don’t you think?
Anyway, further highlights include the spray-in bedliner material, black-finished grille, drip rails, side mirrors door handles and trim, plus a sliding rear window, receiver hitch and High Sierra fender badges. The wheels measure 15-inches in diameter and are wearing BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires.
Now, the pièce de résistance - the engine. This GMC truck is rocking a 6.0-liter VortecMax V8 engine, fitted with a Vortech V-3 centrifugal supercharger to go with a Holley EFI system. Other mods include an aftermarket camshaft, dual electric puller fans for the radiator, and a dual exhaust system with tubular headers.
Power is sent to all four wheels via a 700R4 four-speed automatic gearbox, but with regards to an exact number of horses, all we can do is point to the seller who states that the crate motor was built by Ohio Speed Shops and that it likely produces 470 hp and 455 lb-ft of torque. So, on paper, you might actually beat up on a lot of cars in a straight line with this thing.
Inside, you will find a blue cloth folding bench seat with contrasting vinyl sides, a Sony CD stereo with Bluetooth, billet aluminum trim, lap belts, power windows, and a four-spoke steering wheel sitting in front of a Holley EFI multi-function display.
