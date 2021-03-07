autoevolution
Custom 1979 Chevrolet C30 Crush Can Get You Hooked on One-Ton Trucks

Take a quick look around you, and you’ll see tons of customized trucks from the olden days. Chances are most of these trucks you’ll see come in the general form of half-tons made by Chevrolet and Ford, and you’ll have to look long and hard to stumble across a custom full one-ton.
Apparently, luck struck this week as we crossed paths with exactly such a machine, waiting its turn to go under the hammer later this month during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona. And we can’t wait to see for how much it goes.

What you’re looking at was originally a 1979 Chevrolet C30. That’s a truck from the custom industry-famous C/K family, playing in the two-wheel-drive, one-ton segment, and originally equipped to carry a crew of six people, three up front and three in the rear.

The truck was modified by an unnamed shop to look like it does now. It comes in a color called Orange Crush Metallic (the truck’s nickname is Crush too) and spins its one-of-a-kind 20-inch billet wheels under the power of a small-block V8 tied to a 4-speed automatic transmission.

We are not being told anything about the engine’s power ratings, but we do know it comes with “custom headers and 3-inch dual exhaust with big torque.”

If the Crush looks more compact than it should have, it’s because it is. The truck was lowered by 5 inches compared to stock, and RideTech suspension with adjustable coilovers at all four corners was fitted underneath the body.

Inside, the C30 was subject to a full custom job, now showing tons of surfaces wrapped in leather, a power roof-mounted DVD player, and Dakota Digital VHX gauges, among others.

The truck is going under the hammer with no reserve, and Barrett-Jackson makes no mention on how much it is expected to fetch.

