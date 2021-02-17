All-Black 1987 Chevrolet R10 Is a Road Veteran, Still Looking Up for It

Chevrolet’s C/K family of trucks was, at the time of its introduction, one of the most diverse on the market. Although out of production for a couple of decades now, it still manages to be one of the driving forces of the pre-owned market, whether in stock form or customized in some way.
We’ve seen a mixture of C/Ks this February as part of our Truck Month coverage, the majority of them coming from the first two generations of the line, the most sought-after in the custom world. But the third-gen, the one made from 1973 to 1991, has its share of fans too.
It was during the third generation that Chevrolet switched names, moving in 1987 from the C (two-wheel drive) and K (four-wheel-drive) designations used until then to calling its trucks R and V, respectively. And here is a modified R example from the half-ton breed, looking all hip in its black overalls even after significant road use.
The R10 we have here was not spared work, as the odometer on the 350ci (5.7-liter) engine shows close to 130,000 miles (209,000 km). The majority of them were probably registered as the truck was doing what trucks are supposed to do, not going at car shows.
Controlled through a 700R4 transmission and breathing through dual 2.5-inch exhaust pipes, the engine helps pull along a clean black body in Silverado trim, noticeable from afar because of the large exterior sun visor and the 18-inch Boss wheels wrapped in Nitto tires.
The interior seems well taken care of, although signs of aging can be seen here and there. At least there’s a CD player in there for fun, in case someone still uses them, and a cloth-covered bench that looks comfortable enough.
The truck is for sale on Gateway Classic Cars, going for $19,000 complete with all the receipts for the work performed on it.
It was during the third generation that Chevrolet switched names, moving in 1987 from the C (two-wheel drive) and K (four-wheel-drive) designations used until then to calling its trucks R and V, respectively. And here is a modified R example from the half-ton breed, looking all hip in its black overalls even after significant road use.
The R10 we have here was not spared work, as the odometer on the 350ci (5.7-liter) engine shows close to 130,000 miles (209,000 km). The majority of them were probably registered as the truck was doing what trucks are supposed to do, not going at car shows.
Controlled through a 700R4 transmission and breathing through dual 2.5-inch exhaust pipes, the engine helps pull along a clean black body in Silverado trim, noticeable from afar because of the large exterior sun visor and the 18-inch Boss wheels wrapped in Nitto tires.
The interior seems well taken care of, although signs of aging can be seen here and there. At least there’s a CD player in there for fun, in case someone still uses them, and a cloth-covered bench that looks comfortable enough.
The truck is for sale on Gateway Classic Cars, going for $19,000 complete with all the receipts for the work performed on it.