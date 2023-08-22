This Pink 1975 Cadillac Coupe DeVille Is What Barbie Would Drive if She Was a Mobster

The DeVille is an iconic nameplate from Cadillac, spanning over eight generations. It was retired in 2006 after serving time on a full-size sedan model. Its history does speak volumes though, as the nomenclature went from being merely a trim level on the 1949 Series 62, to a standalone model within Cadillac’s portfolio of luxurious offerings.

39 photos Photo: Bring a Trailer/autoevolution