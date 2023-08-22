This Pink 1975 Cadillac Coupe DeVille Is What Barbie Would Drive if She Was a Mobster

The DeVille is an iconic nameplate from Cadillac, spanning over eight generations. It was retired in 2006 after serving time on a full-size sedan model. Its history does speak volumes though, as the nomenclature went from being merely a trim level on the 1949 Series 62, to a standalone model within Cadillac’s portfolio of luxurious offerings.
The original Series 62 Coupe de Ville put on a fancy face right out the gate, featuring power windows as standard and a nicely trimmed interior with leather upholstery. Sales weren’t spectacular right away, but they did get better during the following years.
Technically speaking, the first gen de Ville dates back to 1959, with a model year run of roughly 12 months. Second generation models were produced between 1961 and 1964, and were heavily restyled and re-engineered, compared to their predecessors.
Fast-forward to the fourth generation (1971 – 1976), and right off the bat you’d be looking at a completely redesigned car. In fact, these things would set a record for interior width, assuming that matters to you – some people enjoy having a lot of room between themselves as their passengers.
The one we’re interested in here is the 1975 model year version, which debuted dual rectangular headlights with cornering lights of the exact same shape, a new cross hatched grille, plus some new standard equipment like the power door locks, a feature you and I today take for granted.
As for what makes this particular 1975 Coupe DeVille appealing, well, you don’t have to look far in order to let yourself get taken in by it.
The exterior was painted pink under previous ownership (Cotillion White originally), which works really well together with the white vinyl landau roof and the chrome-finished 15-inch wire wheels with their 235/75 Vogue Tyre Classic White whitewall tires. This classic Caddy also comes with power steering and power-assisted front discs.
In terms of performance, it’s best not to expect too much from the 500 ci V8 engine found under the hood. It used to be factory-rated at 190 horsepower and 360 lb-ft of torque, with everything going to the rear wheels via a three-speed automatic gearbox.
All things considered, there’s no way you’re not turning heads while driving down the street in this thing. Some people might give you the stink eye seeing as how this DeVille is nowhere near as eco-friendly as their Tesla, but then again, it’s not like you’d buy this car as your “daily” anyway. Speaking of buying this car, there are only a couple of hours left in the auctioning process, so you might want to hurry up and place your bid.
Inside, you’ll find bench seats spread over two rows, featuring brown cloth and vinyl upholstery. Then you have woodgrain trim on the dashboard, door panels and on the rear side panels, while on-board equipment includes the front bench seat being power-adjustable, cruise control, automatic climate control, push-button AM/FM radio and a stylish wood-trimmed steering wheel.
