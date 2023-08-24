One-Owner 1967 Plymouth GTX Parked for 47 Years Is Amazingly Original

Classic cars that emerge from long-term storage are usually associated with severe rust damage, missing components, and replacement parts. But not all of them return into the light like this. Some are one-owner gems that are still 100% original. This white 1967 Plymouth GTX is one of those cars.
Recently brought out of a building after several decades, this Mopar has a familiar story to tell. The owner bought it new, drove it for about a decade, and then parked due to drivetrain issues. Like most vehicles with a similar story, it was never fixed and remained in storage until the owner passed away and the family decided to sell it.
To make a long story short, the Plymouth was retired in 1976 with a smoking V8 engine. That's a whopping 47 years off the road. Fortunately, the GTX took almost five decades of storage like a champ. It does show lots of surface rust on the outside, and the interior is a bit weathered and moldy, but the muscle car is in far better condition than most barn finds.
And on top of the rather cool and rare white over black/white color combo, it still hides a numbers-matching V8 under the hood. The mill in question is the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) RB V8 that came standard in the GTX. While not as potent as the 425-horsepower HEMI, it still had plenty of oomph to throw around at 375 horses and 480 pound-feet (651 Nm) of torque when new.
Of the 12,010 GTXs built in 1967, 11,277 left the factory with the 440 V8. It's a lot more common than the HEMI, produced in only 733 units, but the automatic transmission narrows it down to 8,791 examples. It's safe to say the color combo makes it rarer than the average 1967 GTX 440, but there are no figures to back this scenario. But the fact that it's numbers-matching and highly original makes it scarce and desirable nonetheless.
Also offered with its original 14-inch rims, the GTX shows 83,000 original miles (133,576 miles) on the odometer. It's not exactly a low-mileage car, but it's a low number for a vehicle this old. The seller says the car is not drivable and will need to be towed, but that's to be expected from a classic that's been sitting for almost 50 years.
Auctioned off from Arlington, Tennessee, the GTX boasts a high bid of $13,300 as of this writing. The reserve is still in place, though. For reference, 1967 GTXs in solid condition can fetch more than $50,000. How much do you think this Mopar is worth?
Introduced for the 1967 model year as an upscale-trimmed muscle car, the GTX was discontinued at the end of 1971. That's when Chrysler also pulled the plug on its big-block performance engines due to new emissions regulations.
