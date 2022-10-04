Virtual Mercedes EQR Spoofs EQS Sedan and SUV, Revives the R-Class as Luxury EV

Mercedes-Benz has vowed to become so much more sustainable with the advent of its Mercedes EQ eco brand. And they are fulfilling the promise, both in the real world and across the virtual realm.
Well, the OEM side does not want to have anything with unapproved, unofficial ideas, but some people could not care less about that POV. For example, the virtual artist better known as Theottle on social media, continues to tempt our imagination (and our stomach's patience) with a quirky Mercedes EQ idea.
And this reimagining comes after various other polarizing thoughts, such as the digital introduction of a BMW M760e Touring by way of combing the 7 Series luxury sedan with the XM super-SUV, or the Ferrari Purosangue transformation into a compact coupe-SUV crossover. So, what could anyone expect other than more of the odd CGI shenanigans?
Frankly, this idea is a lot tamer but still does not make too much sense based on the market evolution of the original. Alas, here it goes, and the pixel master has created for his latest behind-the-scenes making-of video (embedded below), the sustainable spiritual successor of the not-so-beloved Mercedes-Benz R-Class full-size luxury MPV.
Thus, behold the Mercedes-Benz EQR, a model imagined from the association of the quirky Mercedes EQS liftback (to keep the ride height of a proper saloon) with the upper part of the EQS SUV counterpart to give us the impression that it has the “headroom of the large crossover.”
Interestingly, while CGI experts usually do not stress themselves with trivial matters such as powertrain options, this time around there is a direct hint towards what is hiding under the clean, white MPV body. That would be the EQS’ flagship option (aside from AMGs), the 580 4MATIC, which churns out either 516 hp and 855 Nm (631 lb-ft) or 536 hp and 858 Nm (633 lb-ft) inside the sedan and SUV, respectively.
