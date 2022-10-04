BMW XM Super Pickup Looks CGI-Snug, Doesn't Make Sense, Just Like the X-Class

By the way, when we say X-Class, we mean the failed attempt by Mercedes-Benz to fool people into buying a glorified and more expensive Nissan Navara mid-size pickup truck. Not BMW’s successful line of Sport Activity Vehicles, even if some of them also (almost) don’t make any sense, either.
Now that we have cleared the X-related air let us get back to the BMW XM super mid-size luxury pickup truck story. So, it was pretty obvious the 2023 BMW XM super-SUV would attract a lot of (sometimes unwanted) attention both in the real world and across the virtual automotive realm. And digital artists have spared no expense at either elevating or shaming the XM to new CGI heights.
As always, the jury is still out about some of them. Sometimes we do not even know if the artist tried to make a fool out of the XM or just wanted to try and make it better. That could be said about the recent XM SuperVan conversion that made it look like an angry piglet, possibly because it was not even a six-door cab forward transformation.
Meanwhile, we are pretty sure that Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, has decided to have some serious, capable fun with the 2023 BMW XM. His first order of CGI business was to make the Bavarian SUV even more humongous with a full-size heavy-duty truck morphing on the basics of Ram’s 2500 HD series. And it felt imposing, right?
But maybe it did not hit the right luxury pickup vibes for everyone, so now there is a second version that shrinks the full-size luxury super-SUV to more ‘compact’ proportions – just like the Mercedes-Benz X-Class. However, that was not the main reasoning behind the case, and instead, the author wanted to blend the polarizing XM design with the styling and practicality of the real, one-off BMW X7 pickup truck from 2019.
As always, the jury is still out about some of them. Sometimes we do not even know if the artist tried to make a fool out of the XM or just wanted to try and make it better. That could be said about the recent XM SuperVan conversion that made it look like an angry piglet, possibly because it was not even a six-door cab forward transformation.
Meanwhile, we are pretty sure that Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, has decided to have some serious, capable fun with the 2023 BMW XM. His first order of CGI business was to make the Bavarian SUV even more humongous with a full-size heavy-duty truck morphing on the basics of Ram’s 2500 HD series. And it felt imposing, right?
But maybe it did not hit the right luxury pickup vibes for everyone, so now there is a second version that shrinks the full-size luxury super-SUV to more ‘compact’ proportions – just like the Mercedes-Benz X-Class. However, that was not the main reasoning behind the case, and instead, the author wanted to blend the polarizing XM design with the styling and practicality of the real, one-off BMW X7 pickup truck from 2019.