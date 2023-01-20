Virtual Lambo Diablo Gets Resuscitated, Tries to Steal Revived Countach’s Glory

The Italian exotic automobile manufacturer easily proved that while an entire world seems hurt, there are rarely any such things as challenging times for the mega-rich.
As such, earlier this month we found out that just like fellow VW AG sibling Bentley, for example, Lamborghini posted a record tally of deliveries during 2022, with over 9k unit sales. And, of course, the main reason for this stunning performance is the super-SUV Urus variety, followed by the nimble, V10-powered Huracan. The V12-touting Aventador came last, and it will not have a chance to redeem itself as production ended last September. Luckily, a successor is already on the horizon and plainly in the focus of spy photographers and videographers.
Rumored to be a plug-in hybrid supercar, the Aventador successor is already looking glorious, even under all that heavy camouflage. Alas, Lambo still cannot hide some of the cool design features, such as the ultra-slim taillights and the massive dual exhaust setup tucked way up high inside the body – right on the same level as the LEDs.
And, speaking of center-placed exhausts, other folks think this should become the norm at Lamborghini – both for their modern set pieces as well as the iconic nameplate revivals, even if only across the digital field. So, here is Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, who continues his dream ride periplus alongside HotCars in a reinvented Lambo manner.
The latest ideas for the outlet included lots of JDM-style and Americana stuff, from a 6x6 Toyota Land Cruiser or the returns of the Toyota MR2 and Mazda RX-7 to the 1969 Pontiac GTO The Judge and Chevy Corvette L88 restomods, among others. But when the pixel master dabbled with goodies from the Old Continent, he was always keen on showing his vision about how the Sant’Agata Bolognese peeps should handle their supercar-building business.
So, after recently seeing the unofficial CGI take on the next-generation Lambo Huracan, now it is also time to witness “the return of the Lamborghini Diablo.” You know, the high-performance mid-engine sports car produced between 1990 and 2001 in two-door coupe and retractable hardtop convertible form with a 5.7L or 6.0-liter V12 as the first Lambo to cross the 200 mph (321 kph) top speed threshold.
And this informal return to a modern lifestyle is not without logic or potential. After all, Lamborghini has already done this for its predecessor, the iconic Countach (1974-1990), which is now again roaring around the world in a reinvented Countach LPI 800-4 MHEV form, complete with 803 hp on tap. Sure, it’s a long-haul perspective since Diablo is only going to be turning 50 in 2040!
