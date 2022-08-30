Vintage Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Overlander Shows Digital Solid-Axle Off-Road Goodies

Following a string of closely related ideas, it is always better for your imagination to stop, take a pause, and think outside the box for a moment. And that is certainly valid for automotive pixel masters, as well.
But there is no need to take our word for granted. A good case in point could be made here with help from the virtual artist better known as tuningcar_ps on social media, who loves to CGI-play with the simple yet quirky stuff, such as a separate-chassis Porsche series 964. Yep, you read that right, and we can bet this digital project also has a couple of solid axles tucked behind those humongous beadlock wheels and all-terrain tires.
Anyway, this is what happens when one focuses on just one subject too much. For this CGI expert, it was the theme of muscle cars that needed to be addressed with something out of the ordinary. And the virtual automotive artist initially handled about everything, from modernized ICE Dodge Chargers to alternate-universe Dodge Challenger Daytona SRT Concepts, and from 2024 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500Zs to 2024 Plymouth GTX Hemi 426 revivals.
Luckily, the CGI expert decided to take a summer, road trip-loving break from the pony/muscle car woes of today and cooked up a stunning Porsche 964-series transformation from an air-cooled AWD sports car into an off-road monster that would probably overland to the far corners of Earth without a second thought. And you know what its biggest problem is?
The fact that it looks tremendously cool while riding virtually lifted on what appears to be a solid-axle separate chassis configuration with massive suspension travel. Plus, this old Porsche has all the beefy metal protection one would need if they crossed, let’s say, Australia’s outback, along with a camper home perched on top of everything! And, by the way, this is not even the first time this pixel master explores such cuckoo-like ideas, as you can easily see in the second post embedded below!
