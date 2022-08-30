2025 Alfa Romeo 6C Reinvention Screams of Mid-Engine, Six-Cylinder Sports Car Glory

Currently, Alfa Romeo is deeply preoccupied with its upcoming future in Formula One or that Dodge’s Hornet might be cooler than its Tonale sibling.
In the real world, the Italian automaker seems properly preoccupied with current and future issues, from the ending of its Sauber F1 partnership to the way the new Tonale-Hornet dynamics will impact its ailing fortunes, and from what comes next for the upcoming Giulia EV to additional Dodge ideas of borrowed platforms.
Alas, over across the virtual realm, some folks just cannot get enough of the company’s fabled history. For example, to further hone the unofficial design sketch skills for his latest CGI series, Giorgi Tedoradze, a Georgia-based industrial designer better known as tedoradze.giorgi on social media, has quickly imagined a digital successor for the classic 6C machines of yesteryear.
The classic 6C series, just like the ill-fated 4C or the stunning 8C Competizione, was a nameplate used for both road, race, and sports cars that had exactly six cylinders under the hood. These models were produced in long-gone times of glory, though, as manufacturing took place between 1927 and 1954. Now the pixel master wants to resurrect the moniker, just like he previously did for the hypothetical Mercedes-AMG SLS or BMW Z8 Roadster.
His imagined Alfa Romeo 6C sports car would arrive in the real world just in time for a 2025 model year introduction, and the wishful thinking design sketch project envisions a sporty, modern Alfa Romeo. Alas, there is also a hinted secret. By the looks of the short hood and the hulking side vents, this virtual Alfa Rome 6C has mid-engine, RWD dreams of glory. And there is nothing wrong with that, especially if the six-cylinder powertrain would also get a turbo infusion of ponies to properly fight with, let’s say, Chevy’s C8 Corvette Z06!
