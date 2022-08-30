Tesla Model Y Crashes for No Apparent Reason, Breaks Wall Lining in a Tunnel

No product is ever perfect. But when you end up putting people’s lives in danger, you know you have a real problem on your hands.
While Elon Musk hopes that Tesla’s self-driving will be fixed and ready for a broad US release by the end of the year, it doesn’t seem like that’s going to happen if we look at how things are going.
The latest episode in Tesla’s never-ending chain of self-driving issues involves a Model Y, China, and a tunnel wall that’s definitely seen better days.
The EV was filmed with the dash cam from the car driving behind it. Everything appears to be well as the car was casually driving through the tunnel. Seconds in, the Tesla hits the brakes and makes a hard right, heading straight into the wall.
Unfortunately, it didn’t end well for the Tesla nor the wall, but no word on the driver, as the Twitter video ends just after the crash. Why did it happen? The car’s “phantom braking” issue could be the case here.
According to Reuters, a Model 3 owner from California sued Tesla over said issue. If granted, the proposed class lawsuit will include everyone affected by the problem in the US.
But it doesn’t stop there, as the company is taking hits from all sides.
Norwegian EV owners (who claim Norway is “by far the number 1 Tesla country in the world”) are going on a hunger strike, hoping Musk himself will pay attention to their complaints about the carmaker.
Their laundry list of grievances includes charging problems, squeaking noises, loose seats, autopilot issues, the car not starting in cold and warm weather, door handles not opening, system resets, and many others.
So maybe it’s about time that Tesla takes notice. And while fixing everything won’t be easy, it needs to happen, starting with the most important thing – safety. Sure, it won’t get done overnight, but it needs to, sooner rather than later.
