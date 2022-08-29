Tesla Hunger Strike: Norwegian EV Owners Want Elon Musk to Hear Their Complaints

The website has a contact email address and very little information about the plans of these folks. We sent them a message and were waiting for their reply to cover the story. However, waiting any more would make us lose the timing to talk about what these Tesla owners have to say.
On the website they have created, they said that they are “the canary in the coal mine” because Norway is “by far the number 1 Tesla country in the world.” By that, these owners mean that “Norway has the most Teslas per capita in the world.” In other words, they believe they can show what is going wrong with the company and its products – eventually at a high personal cost.
EV maker, and its customers may truly face issues other markets will only learn about a long time later.
The list of complaints elaborated by these folks is long, as you can see below:
We compared the two lists, and the ones that seem to come from these customers are these:
It seems that this proposal to start a hunger strike came from 17 Tesla owners. That’s the number of cars used to form the word “help” that you can see in the images above. It is also the number of people reunited in the photos shared on the page – apart from the filming crew.
“HELP US GET IN TOUCH WITH ELON
We are a group of dissatisfied Norwegian Tesla owners.
We believe that if Elon Musk is made aware of our troubles, he will solve the situation. Please help us get his attention.”
Tesla to fix them, for example.
One of these owners seems to be Erlend Mørch, who has a popular YouTube channel in Norway. He shared the pictures and the Tesla Hunger Strike page on Twitter. When Elon Musk shared that he lost weight fasting, Mørch interpreted that as a “cruel subtweet.” Talking about fasting when people are considering a hunger strike to get his attention seems to confirm that Musk likes to play with SEO tactics.
We are still waiting to hear from these owners about the questions we have sent them. It will be interesting to learn what they have to say apart from the cry for help written with Tesla vehicles and the defects that they have listed. We will get back to this subject as soon as that happens.
The list of complaints elaborated by these folks is long, as you can see below:
- “The car won't start in cold weather
- Door handles won't open in cold weather
- Intense squeaking noise
- Car won't start in warm weather
- "Bubbles" in seats
- Loose front seat
- Trunk lid filled with rainwater
- Autopilot does not work properly
- Internet is slow and does not work as it ought to
- The wipers do not work (well enough)
- The car creaks when you pass speed bumps and other bumps in the road
- Decorative moldings loosen
- The lights do not work properly
- The doors stop working properly
- Doors that open by themselves
- The computer does not work
- Yellow edges around the display screens
- Windows that do not close completely
- Systems reset on their own
- Problems charging
- Reduced power
- Rust problems on new cars (especially Model 3)
- Poor paint quality means that the car has to be repainted
- You were promised free charging throughout the car’s lifetime, but the new charging stations do not fit the car
- Lower battery life that Tesla claims
- Problems with the air conditioner
- Not all problems are solved when the car is serviced
- Tesla promise(s) to contact you, but you do not hear from them
- You have to wait on the phone for a long time before Tesla answers”
Cruel subtweet, @elonmusk https://t.co/5kGNsD1pk7— Erlend Mørch (@monstermasten) August 29, 2022