Elon Musk Will Focus on Tesla FSD Release by Year' End, Makes Statement About Oil

Elon Musk has made yet another statement that may be considered controversial by some, but is not, if you think about it for more than two seconds. While it may seem counterintuitive for the best-known representative of a company that only makes electric vehicles to say something positive about oil, it is not.
To be clear, Elon Musk was present at the Offshore Northern Seats 2022 event in Stavanger, Norway, and journalists got the chance to ask him questions on various topics. Even though Musk was at an energy conference, he was also asked about Tesla's self-driving tech, which he noted that he hoped will be ready by the end of this year for a broad U.S. release.
Since we are writing about Elon Musk, he was also asked about SpaceX, a topic on which Musk replied that he is focused on getting the Starship into orbit by the end of this year.
That is the second thing that the South-African billionaire stated that he was focused on achieving by the end of this year, along with ensuring that Tesla's self-driving tech is ready.
Reporters asked Musk if Norway should continue to drill for oil and gas, to which the billionaire replied that he “thinks that some additional exploration is warranted at this time.” As Reuters noted, Musk also told reporters on the sidelines of the conference as follows: “Realistically, I think we need to use oil and gas in the short term, because otherwise, civilization will crumble.”
Musk did not miss out on the opportunity of speaking about stationary battery packs that can be used as a strong and sustainable source of energy during winter, which he explained could be done by storing offshore wind power.
While his answer was not quite detailed, it may be a suggestion to deploy stationary batteries to support the grid when demand gets higher. Such energy buffers have been deployed in various places around the world.
If your memory is strong, you might remember that Elon Musk made another call to increase oil and gas production earlier this year. Again, this may seem counterintuitive, but it is not, because even EVs require oil in some of their mechanisms, such as differentials, transmissions, and so on.
Moreover, the reliance on the oil and gas industry is still required due to the requirement of plastic manufacturing, as well as other petroleum products that are required for the industry.
In other words, even if all the vehicles on our roads would be electric tomorrow, as if magic had happened overnight, we would still require the oil and gas companies to extract “black gold” for industrial purposes.
