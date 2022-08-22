Elon Musk Announces Spooky "Neuralink Progress Update Show and Tell" for Halloween

Elon Musk has sorted out mundane tasks like readying the Cybertruck launch and is turning his mind to more important things like saving humankind. His two primary goals for 2022 are putting the Starship into orbit and the wide release. Moments later, he announced a spooky Neuralink event for October 31.
All three objectives are part of a bigger plan to ensure humankind’s survival. This is possible either by escaping to other planets (Starship) or preventing humans from dying foolishly while driving their cars (FSD). The Neuralink, on the other hand, is about a future AI-driven human-machine interface that can transform humans into immortal cyborgs. While the former two are easy to understand even by simpler mortals like you and me, Neuralink is potentially the most misunderstood venture Elon Musk has started.
That’s why the next major events on Musk’s agenda are AI Day on September 30 and the newly announced “Neuralink progress update show and tell” scheduled for October 31. The AI Day is related to many Tesla projects, including the FSD and Optimus Bot. Still, the Neuralink event is undoubtedly more obscure. So far, we know that all these projects will find their way into Musk’s next Master Plan, named Part 3 for the lack of a better name.
Neuralink last year showed a weird video of a monkey playing Pong with its mind, and Musk did the same with our minds a month ago when his affair with Neuralink executive Shivon Zillis came to light. Musk’s brain company apparently wants the same crazy experiments done on human subjects by the end of this year. This is what we’ll probably learn from the Neuralink event in October.
We don’t know whether Musk loves the last days of every month or if it’s something more intriguing about choosing Halloween as the day for this event. Either way, Neuralink starting human trials this year should be somehow related to Elon Musk wanting to invest or buy competitor company Synchron. This has already begun human trials for a brain-computer interface implant in the United States. According to Teslarati, Synchrone’s implant called Stentrode can help people with severe paralysis.
2 main goals this year:— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 22, 2022
- Starship to orbit
- FSD wide release
Many other things, of course, but those are the 2 giant kahunas. Will require insane work by many super talented people, but, if anyone can do it, they can.
It is an honor to work with such awesome human beings.
Neuralink progress update show & tell on October 31 st (Halloween)— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 22, 2022