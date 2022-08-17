Elon Musk Tweets He's Buying Manchester United, Except He Was Joking

One might think that, after his failed transaction with Twitter, Elon Musk will be looking for a new investment, so he announced on Twitter that he’ll buy Manchester United. Except he isn’t.
In a new series of random tweets, Elon Musk, the world's richest person and eccentric Twitter user, started a political conversation as he wrote: “To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party!”
In a different tweet he added: “Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome.” However, when asked whether he was serious about the purchase, he replied: “No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams.”
The 51-year-old Tesla and SpaceX CEO didn’t comment on his views on the current Manchester United current ownership and strategies, but added that “Although, if it were any team, it would be Man U. They were my fav team as a kid.”
The soccer club is hardly as expensive as Twitter, for which he said he’d pay $44 billion. Manchester United, which is one of the biggest and most popular soccer clubs, would’ve set back Musk a couple of billions ($2.1 billion, in fact), according to its current value on the stock market.
Although he announced he was joking, some Manchester United fans thought the purchase would be a great change for the team, who’s had a lot of misfortune lately and urged the billionaire to consider making the purchase.
Currently in a legal battle after abandoning his deal to buy Twitter, Musk also settled the matter straight regarding an old joke that he wants to buy Coca-Cola: “And I’m not buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in, despite the extreme popularity of such a move.” He had previously tweeted about it on April 27, two days after Twitter accepted his offer to buy the social media company.
So far, no representative for Manchester United has commented on Elon Musk’s joke. Instead, the billionaire added after the whole debacle that “standup is my side-hustle.” We’ll have to see which big brand he’ll tweet about buying next.
