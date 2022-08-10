Musk Says Tesla Will Ship the 500-Mile Semi Truck in 2022, the Internet Replies With a Meh

The Tesla Semi Truck is one step ahead of the Cybertruck, which never passed the early prototype phase. Elon Musk has confirmed as much, saying that the 500-mile version of the Semi would start shipping to customers as early as this year.
Unlike the outlandish pickup truck, the Semi was seen numerous times undergoing testing on public roads. Even so, just like with the Cybertruck, Tesla has lost the chance to be the first to market with an electric vehicle in the segment. At least in North America, the Tesla Semi could still be a market disruptor. Still, elsewhere there are plenty of other companies offering electric semi-trucks.
Nevertheless, the Tesla Semi starting shipments are great news, even when coming from the notoriously overpromising and underdelivering Elon Musk. The Class 8 electric truck was expected by its launch customer, PepsiCo, in the fourth quarter of last year. This is long overdue, although several Semis were spotted around PepsiCo’s Frito Lay facility in Modesto, California. A couple of Tesla Megachargers were also installed at the facility earlier this year.
The timing of Musk’s announcement couldn’t be worse, coming right after the news about the stock dump broke on Twitter. To put it mildly, the replies to Elon Musk’s tweet weren’t gentle. Some think it’s just another move to pump Tesla shares’ price, while others remind him of his many promises over the years. One thing is for sure, Eon Musk selling his Tesla shares really annoyed many people.
Back to the Tesla Semi, the electric truck should use the 4680 battery cells that are yet to enter mass production. While volumes aren’t there, Tesla announced earlier that the 4680 cells production at Giga Texas will surpass its experimental Kato Road production. Interestingly, Musk announced that the top-tier variant with 500 miles of range will start shipping first. If you remember, in the case of the Model Y, Tesla opted for a standard range variant that would allow it to build more crossovers with a limited cell supply.
Tesla 500 mile range Semi Truck starts shipping this year, Cybertruck next year— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 10, 2022