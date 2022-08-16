Musk's "Global Vision" Published in China Is the Closest Thing to a Master Plan Part 3

Elon Musk announced working on the “Master Plan Part 3” back in March. We haven’t heard of any progress since then. Still, the Chinese media has published an essay by Musk, in which he shares his thoughts on several topics, paving the way for the Master Plan Part 3.
Elon Musk is not quite on track with his Master Plan Part Deux, but he’s already working on part three. We don’t know when it will be ready, but a recently published essay might give us a good idea about Musk’s vision for his companies in the future. The paper was published in China Cyberspace, a magazine edited by the Chinese internet regulator, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC). The essay is in Chinese, as you’d expect. Still, the state-owned news agency Xinhua offered a translation so the rest of the mortals and we would understand Musk’s thoughts without a Neuralink implant.
Interestingly, the Chinese government appears to approve of Musk’s position. Otherwise, it wouldn’t have published the essay in the first place. Few other foreign entrepreneurs have enjoyed a similar treatment, and even some Chinese innovators have been blocked from expressing their views in recent months. In the essay, Musk touched on a series of topics like clean energy, humanoid robots, Neuralink, and space exploration.
With the first topic, things are pretty straightforward, as Musk talks about sustainable energy generation (mainly solar), energy storage, and electrified transportation. Although these topics were addressed before, in Master Plan Part Deux no less, there are still challenges to overcome. Musk sees energy storage tied to Li-Ion battery production. The most significant barrier is sourcing enough minerals to build the necessary batteries.
Tesla Bot is presented as crucial for humankind’s evolution, and it certainly earned a place in the future Master Plan Part 3. Musk sees Tesla Bot replacing humans in repetitive, boring, and dangerous tasks. Musk’s vision is for humanoid robots to help with cooking, mowing lawns, and caring for the elderly in millions of households. “Perhaps in less than a decade, people will be able to buy a robot for their parents as a birthday gift,” Musk wrote.
Neuralink is one of the less understood companies in Elon Musk’s portfolio. The company works on developing a computer-human brain interconnect the size of a coin. At this stage, the technology could help restore sensory or motor function to limbs of those with spinal injuries and mental system disorders. In the long term, Musk hopes that Neuralink will enable access to more brain regions and new neural data. The goal is to finally integrate with artificial intelligence.
Last but not least, Elon Musk reiterated his belief that humans should become multi-planetary creatures. This is where SpaceX has a crucial role in reducing the cost of space travel. Musk talks about the Starship, the largest launch vehicle in history, which can carry 100 passengers and supplies at a time. SpaceX plans to build “at least 1,000 Starships” to help populate Mars, which has become almost an obsession for Tesla’s CEO.
