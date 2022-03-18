Elon Musk Skips Master Plan Part 2 Completion, Is Ready To Fail Master Plan Part 3 Now

There is no denying Elon Musk is truly a remarkable individual and his ideas have been put to good work for his many successful companies. Tesla and SpaceX are just two of those, with the former probably being the most in-your-face example. Musk drew his Tesla vision for the first time in 2006 with his famous Master Plan Part 1 and he now announced the work on the Master Plan Part 3. But what happened with his Master Plan Part 2?
Elon Musk famously presented his strategy for Tesla in his Master Plan Part 1 in a blog post in 2006. It was a simple and brilliant strategy for advancing the start-up he created to the ranks of a global carmaker. In a few words, Part 1 described how Tesla would build an expensive sports car, use the money to fund the building of a more affordable car, and double that to fund an even more affordable car, all while providing zero-emission electric power generation options.
For all the skeptics that doubted Tesla could execute this plan, Musk remarkably accomplished all his objectives. The Roadster was expensive and sold in small numbers, but the Model S was a more affordable vehicle, while the Model 3 has seen the mass production Musk envisioned. Add to that the acquisition of Solar City and Tesla’s venture into the energy business and we cannot argue that Tesla did exactly what Musk announced in 2006. Not without running into problems, true, but mission accomplished.
Right before the Model 3 entered production, Musk came back with the Master Plan Part Deux, the one that Tesla is still struggling to complete. The sequel to the Part 1 made bold statements about Tesla entering all vehicle segments with electric vehicles, expanding its energy business with solar roofs and integrated battery storage, developing the self-driving capability, and enabling cars to make money when not in use through autonomous ride-sharing.
The Part Deux has seen some progress with all those goals (except for the last one, of course), but neither is complete. Sure, there is a Cybertruck and a Semi in the making, but they are still a long way from mass production. A “high passenger-density urban transport” has yet to materialize, unless you count Elon’s Boring Company as a failed attempt.
Of course, everything is just around the corner if we’re to believe Elon Musk, but since they were supposed to be complete “in the next 12 months” for some years already we still cannot mark Part Deux as done. But this does not prevent Elon Musk from working on the Master Plan Part 3 already. He let us know this much in a Twitter post on Thursday morning.
Without further insight, it’s hard to know how long it will take for Musk to pen The Master Plan Part 3 or what it will include. Speculations abound about artificial intelligence (AI), and this would make sense considering the amount of data Tesla already collects. Musk slashed its $25,000 car plans in its latest earnings call and talked about human robots instead. Tesla Bot was not in the Master Plan before so that’s another possibility.
Working on Master Plan Part 3— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2022