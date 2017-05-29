autoevolution

Boring Company's Shuttle Might Be the Tesla Minibus in Disguise

 
29 May 2017, 8:40 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Concept Car
First, it was the traditional carmakers and the associated oil industry; then, it was the energy industry's turn to get Musk's sights set on itself; now, it would appear Musk is going straight for the subway operators with its new - and weirdest to date - enterprise.
The Boring Company seemingly came out of nowhere, and in just a few months, it's almost ready to start digging its first tunnel in California. Musk's vision, as presented in the initial video released (embedded below), is that of a huge network of tunnels layered on top of each other freeing up the streets on the surface.

To some extent, there are already plenty of cities that use underground trains to reduce congestion up top, but Musk seemed to take things further. His vision focused on the use of electric sleds that would act as platforms for personal vehicles. The cars would load up on the sleds at street level, then they would be lowered into the tunnels by elevators where they would be free to travel to their destination free of traffic and at great speeds.

But the video also showed a glimpse of another type of sled. This one had the same lower structure, but featured a glass canopy on top. It was a fleeting presence in the clip, but the Boring Company has now released a set of images of the vehicle.

There aren't a lot of features worth speaking about, but there is one aspect that might have gone unnoticed so far with the sled version: these things are fully-fledged vehicles of their own. They have four wheels, meaning they could just as well drive on the streets up top as they dart through the tunnels underneath.

In his Master Plan: Part Deux, Musk did mention something about a Tesla minivan that would be used for public transport together with the autonomous driving technology, but the CEO has been pretty quiet on the subject ever since. While this is just an early rendering, it could show a preview of what that vehicle might look like.

The rendered shuttle bears the logo of the Boring Company, so that's just a wild speculation, but it would make perfect sense. Musk also mentioned the idea that similar tunnels could be used for Hyperloop transportation, even though that would have to occur over longer distances since in an urban area, the pods wouldn't even have the time to get up to speed before having to stop again.

So, at the end of the day, Musk might only be building a new subway system capable of speeds of up to 125 mph (200 km/h) that may or may not take your personal car as well. For now, though, what he needs to do is start digging, and we'll see about the rest later.

boring company Elon Musk shuttle self-driving autonomous traffic
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78