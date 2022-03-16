Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess Visits Tesla Giga Texas, Leaves Utterly Impressed

Tesla is preparing to start production at both Giga Berlin and Giga Texas, and the new gigafactories are said to offer the most cutting-edge technologies in automotive manufacturing. This aspect was just confirmed by Volkswagen’s CEO Herbert Diess, who paid a visit to Giga Texas over the weekend while attending the SXSW film festival in Austin.
Volkswagen was a partner at the festival, offering a sneak preview of its forthcoming ID.BUZZ, the modern-day replica of the beloved Microbus of the hippy era. According to Herbert Diess, the electric Bulli made quite an impression in Austin and is the German company’s best hope to regain Americans’ hearts. But he also let everybody know that there was one thing that made a lasting impression on him, and that was Tesla’s Gigafactory Austin.
We all know the cordial relationship between Herbert Diess and Elon Musk, with the two executives exchanging more than a few rounds of pleasantries. Musk visited Volkswagen’s plant in Wolfsburg, while Diess also praised Musk for his work at Tesla. But Tesla Giga Austin’s visit seems to have been a moment of reckoning for Herbert Diess, and he mentioned the plans to build a new plant in Wolfsburg as the best decision that allows Volkswagen to compete with Tesla.
In a post on LinkedIn, Diess spent an entire paragraph showing his admiration for Tesla, including the part when he actually described Texas as an opportunity to investors. “Tesla went to Austin because of this: 3 months after the first meeting a deal was agreed. 2 years after the plant is close to getting into production,” wrote Diess. But then he couldn’t stop from praising the latest (and biggest) Gigafactory in Tesla’s empire.
“By the way: Elon’s new factory - he calls it ‘the machine that produces the machine’ is impressive: 1.2 km long, 400 m wide, all under one roof, no logistics from cell production to the final assembly. Once up and running it will very likely set some new benchmarks. I am so happy that we decided (on) a new plant for Wolfsburg. Without that - no chance to compete,” he continued.
Giga Texas is the largest Tesla gigafactory so far, with plans to produce the Model Y and later Model 3, the Cybertruck, and the Semi. Everything from battery cell manufacturing to vehicles’ final assembly is concentrated under one roof, with little logistics necessary to supply the factory. Tesla will stage a Giga Fest at Austin on April 7, with mass production expected to begin later this year.
