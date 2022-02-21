A New Patent Shows How the Mega Castings in the Tesla Model Y Protect You in an Accident

Tesla will soon start production of the improved Model Y at Giga Berlin and Giga Austin. One of the highlights of this refreshed model is the use of mega castings to replace the welded parts for the front and the rear of the car. Tesla filed a patent describing the technology used for the crumple zones and this explains why the Model Y needs to be recertified.
Almost two years ago, Elon Musk promised Tesla will revolutionize car manufacturing with the introduction of mega castings. He explained that instead of welding sheets of metal to make the front and rear parts of the body, Tesla will cast them in one piece, simplifying the whole process. What he did not explain was how this new structure will behave in the case of an accident. It turns out the new technology is more complicated to execute than previously thought and it is so different that the Model Y will need to be recertified.
According to what Musk tweeted back in 2020, Giga Berlin will be the first Gigafactory to use the new manufacturing process, with Fremont and Shanghai later adhering to the new standard, if proved successful. Now we know Giga Texas is also going to use mega castings, again for the Tesla Model Y. But the new manufacturing technology is challenging in engineering the crumple zones since the cast parts do not behave quite like the welded ones.
Tesla filed a patent regarding “Integrated Energy Absorbing Castings” back in July 2021, but it was only now published for all of us to review. Reading through the documents attached to this patent we recognize mega castings are not as simple as it sounds, as the new parts behave completely different in the case of an accident. To fulfill this requirement, Tesla had to design special structures for the controlled-deformation zones (crumple zones).
Contrary to extrusions and stampings, the mega castings absorb energy by generating progressive deformations and fractures in the casting. These first initiate outboard and then propagate in an inboard direction during a crash event. The progressive crush ensures robust and repeatable crash performance. It also means that after a mild crash the car can be more easily repaired by just replacing the cast structures.
To produce the mega castings, Tesla has installed eight huge machines called Giga presses at both Giga Berlin and Giga Austin. The mega castings help with simplifying the Model Y production process, and it’s believed it will only take between 60 and 120 seconds for the Giga press to create each mega casting. They also offer increased rigidity and crash protection when combined with the structural battery pack.
