Elon Musk and Neuralink Top Executive Welcomed Twins Before Second Child With Grimes

Besides serving as the CEO of Tesla Inc and SpaceX, Elon Musk also has two smaller start-ups, Neuralink and The Boring Company. Neutralink was co-founded by Musk in 2016 and publicly reported in March 2017. It is a neurotechnology company that “develops implantable brain-machine interfaces,” the description claims.On Wednesday, Business Insider reported that Musk and Shivon Zillis, a top executive at his start-up Neuralink, welcomed twins in November 2021. The report includes court documents where the two filed a petition in April to change the name of the twins in order to “have their father’s last name,” making the mother’s last name as their middle name. One month later, a Texas judge approved the petition.The report also claimed that Zillis has been suggested as one of the people Musk could appoint to run Twitter Inc after his $44 billion deal purchase. There are no sources attached to this claim.His twins were born a mere month before he welcomed his second child with Canadian singer Grimes via surrogate in December. Grimes confirmed the news in March 2022 during a Vanity Fair interview, where she also revealed the name of their second baby, a girl: Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. The name wasn’t very surprising to anyone, actually, considering the Tesla CEO’s love for peculiarity and eccentricity. Their first child together was named X Æ A-12.The new addition to the family brings Musk’s total number of children to nine. He shares five other children with his ex-wife, Justine Wilson. However, just last month, Vivian Wilson, formerly known as Xavier Musk, filed a petition to remove her father’s name, which has been granted.