Elon Musk and Neuralink Top Executive Welcomed Twins Before Second Child With Grimes

Elon Musk surely sounds like every HR’s nightmare right now, because the Tesla CEO has reportedly welcomed twins with a top executive at his new startup, Neuralink. All before welcoming his second child with Grimes via surrogate.
Besides serving as the CEO of Tesla Inc and SpaceX, Elon Musk also has two smaller start-ups, Neuralink and The Boring Company. Neutralink was co-founded by Musk in 2016 and publicly reported in March 2017. It is a neurotechnology company that “develops implantable brain-machine interfaces,” the description claims.
On Wednesday, Business Insider reported that Musk and Shivon Zillis, a top executive at his start-up Neuralink, welcomed twins in November 2021. The report includes court documents where the two filed a petition in April to change the name of the twins in order to “have their father’s last name,” making the mother’s last name as their middle name. One month later, a Texas judge approved the petition.
The report also claimed that Zillis has been suggested as one of the people Musk could appoint to run Twitter Inc after his $44 billion deal purchase. There are no sources attached to this claim.
His twins were born a mere month before he welcomed his second child with Canadian singer Grimes via surrogate in December. Grimes confirmed the news in March 2022 during a Vanity Fair interview, where she also revealed the name of their second baby, a girl: Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. The name wasn’t very surprising to anyone, actually, considering the Tesla CEO’s love for peculiarity and eccentricity. Their first child together was named X Æ A-12.
The new addition to the family brings Musk’s total number of children to nine. He shares five other children with his ex-wife, Justine Wilson. However, just last month, Vivian Wilson, formerly known as Xavier Musk, filed a petition to remove her father’s name, which has been granted.
