Elon Musk Is a Dad of Two! Tesla CEO Welcomes Second Baby With Grimes, Equally Weird Name

Although he’s not exactly what you’d picture when you hear “dad of two,” this is exactly what Elon Musk is. The Tesla CEO has secretly welcomed a second baby with singer Grimes. This time it’s a girl, with a name equally weird as his first baby.
Elon Musk’s legacy is indisputable, and the fact that he’s, peculiar to say the least, has definitely helped improve his visibility. And one can’t expect him (or Grimes, for that matter) to tone down his weirdness when it comes to naming babies.
Although months back the SpaceX founder and CEO shared he broke up with Grimes, in reality, he kind of didn’t. And they have just welcomed a new baby together. Grimes revealed the new addition to the family during her interview with Vanity Fair, when the interviewer heard a baby cry, and bluntly asked her the question.
The 33-year-old singer replied: “I’m not at liberty to speak on these things,” she begins.“Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there. I mean, I think E is really seeing him as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff.… X is out there. His situation is like that. But, yeah, I don’t know.”
For their second addition, the two used a surrogate, which is what helped them keep the pregnancy away from the media.
The two had welcomed their first child in May 2020, a boy. And his name simply baffled fans, because they named him X Æ A-12, which she pronounces “X A.I. Archangel,” or X for short.
And she calls the second one, a baby girl, Y.
Considering the peculiarity of their first baby’s name, the second name doesn’t stray much from weirdness. “Her full name,” she revealed, “is Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.”
Grimes further explained that Exa is a reference to the computing term exaFLOPS (the ability to perform 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second). Of course.
Dark, meanwhile, is “the unknown. People fear it but truly it’s the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe.”
She also revealed the pronunciation of Sideræl—“sigh-deer-ee-el”—which she calls “a more elven” spelling of sidereal, “the true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative earth time.” It’s also inspired by her favorite Lord of the Rings character, Galadriel, who “chooses to abdicate the ring.”
During the interview, she revealed she does refer to Musk as her boyfriend: “There’s no real word for it,” she begins. “I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time…. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”
And they do want more children, she adds: “We’ve always wanted at least three or four.” With a name she can reduce to Z or W?
