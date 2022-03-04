Elon Musk Gives China's Ambassador to the U.S. a Ride in Self-Driving Tesla Model S Plaid

Tesla’s ties with the Chinese government were once again exposed as Elon Musk invited China’s ambassador to the U.S. to take a ride in a Tesla Model S Plaid. The diplomat shared photographs from the car on Twitter, appreciating the ride as being smooth.
Tesla’s ties with China are strong, as the American EV maker relies on Chinese production to supply the world with Model 3s and Model Ys. Half of the vehicles Tesla sold globally in 2021 were produced at Gigafactory Shanghai, which has an annual capacity of 450,000 units. Tesla aims to at least double this production capacity, a feat hard to achieve without the Chinese authorities playing their part. After all, Tesla received special treatment from the Chinese government when it first came to China, being the first foreign carmaker not required to form a joint venture with a Chinese partner.
It’s probably the reason why Elon Musk is courting the Chinese to the point that he chauffeured the Chinese ambassador around Fremont, California. The ambassador showed his appreciation on Twitter, with a laconic “powerful model, but smooth ride.” The ride was the culminating point of a meeting he had with Elon Musk which ambassador Qin Gang described as “inspiring talk.”
“Had an inspiring talk with @elonmusk today on cars on the road, stars in the sky, research of human brain, meaning of life on earth and our future into the space. Look up and think beyond!” was the message which was quickly followed up by the “Took a ride in a Tesla Model S Plaid on Autopilot. Powerful model, but smooth ride!”
Tesla’s strategy to double its projected production is mainly based on China’s gigafactory performance. Earlier, Tesla announced a 22,000 a week production ramp-up in the coming month, which means Giga Shanghai will produce twice as many vehicles as initial estimates, or more than one million a year. New info from China revealed Tesla is building a second gigafactory right next to the existing one, effectively doubling the production capacity.
Took a ride in a @Tesla Model S Plaid on #autopilot. Powerful model, but smooth ride! pic.twitter.com/MlFJ6FKfKy— Qin Gang ?? (@AmbQinGang) March 4, 2022
Had an inspiring talk with @elonmusk today on cars on the road, stars in the sky, research of human brain, meaning of life on earth and our future into the space. Look up and think beyond! pic.twitter.com/7ReluxSTIg— Qin Gang ?? (@AmbQinGang) March 4, 2022