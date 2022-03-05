Elon Musk Refuses to Block Russian Propaganda on Starlink Because of Free Speech

Starlink has been told by some governments (not Ukraine) to block Russian news sources. We will not do so unless at gunpoint.



Sorry to be a free speech absolutist. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2022

All news sources are partially propaganda, some more than others — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2022

Important warning: Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine, so probability of being targeted is high. Please use with caution. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2022

And also my sympathies to the great people of Russia, who do not want this — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2022