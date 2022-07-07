If You Hate the Cybertruck, You Will Love This Tesla Roadster and You Can Even Buy It Too

Despite criticisms of the Tesla Cybertruck's design, there's no denying that Elon Musk got it right with the Roadster. Those interested in the model should know that a yellow Roadster, one of 2,500 sold, has been spotted for sale in Germany. It's quite a rarity: a Tesla Roadster Sport Signature 250.
Produced in 2009, the two-door model has an electric motor churning out 215 kW / 292 hp (296 ps) and 400 NM (295 lb-ft) of torque. The 0 - 100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint takes less than 4 seconds. The battery has a capacity of 56 kWh and the range is 250 km (155 miles) on a single charge. The mileage of this car, first registered in 2009, is 33,000 km (20,505 miles) and its price is €178,600 ($181,805).
The first-gen Tesla Roadster is a battery electric sports car, based on the chassis of the Lotus Elise, rolling off the assembly line of the Tesla plant in California from 2008 to 2012. The Roadster was, back then, the first highway legal serial production all-electric car to use lithium-ion battery cells and it turned out to be the first production all-electric car to eventually travel more than 320 kilometers (200 miles) before needing to be plugged again.
The Tesla Roadster is also the first production car to be launched into deep space, carried by a Falcon Heavy rocket in a test flight, on February 6, 2018. A mannequin in a spacesuit, called Starman, is in the driver's seat. The 2010 Roadster is personally owned by and previously used by Musk for commuting to work. It is the first standard roadworthy vehicle sent into space, following several special-purpose lunar and Mars rovers. The car permanently stays on the rocket in a tilted position, right above the payload adapter. Tubular structures were fitted to the Roadster to carry the front and side cameras.
The American company sold about 2,450 Roadsters in over 30 countries, and most of the last Roadsters made it to Europe and Asia during the fourth quarter of 2012. Tesla produced right-hand-drive versions from early 2010. The Roadster qualified for government incentives in several nations, which made it even more attractive to customers.
