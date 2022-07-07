Molicel To Supply High-Performance Battery Cells for Vertical Aerospace's VX4 eVTOL

Vertical Aerospace recently announced it teamed up with battery cells manufacturer Molicel to supply high-power cylindrical cells for the former’s VX4 eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft.
There’s an extensive list of partners that collaborate with the U.K.- based aerospace company to help it put its VX4 eVTOL in the sky. The powertrain of the aircraft is developed in partnership with Rolls-Royce, Solvay will provide the composite materials, and Italian aerospace giant Leonardo will bring its expertise in creating the fuselage. Now, Vertical Aerospace announces a new collaboration with Molicel, with the latter agreeing to provide high-performance battery cells for the highly-anticipated eVTOL.
Molicel is backed by 40 years of experience in energy research and development. The company specializes in high power, low impedance, and fast charge battery technology, which is being used in the space industry, for advanced automotive applications, and more. NASA and Williams Advanced Engineering are just some of the names on Molicel’s long list of partners.
Boasting of having the highest power and energy cylindrical cell in the world, Molicel is a reliable solution for the VX4 aircraft, which needs high-performance cells to be able to handle the range and payload demanded by Vertical’s customers. Safety and cost-effectiveness are also benefits Molicel promises to deliver.
VX4 is a five-seater (four passengers and the pilot) that claims to feature the world’s lightest and safest electric powertrain. It also boasts of using advanced avionics based on the technologies used on the F35, the world’s only supersonic VTOL aircraft. The eVTOL is advertised as 100 times quieter than a helicopter and can reach a top speed of 202 mph (325 kph). As for the range of the aircraft, Vertical Aerospace claims the VX4 can go for more than 100 miles (160 km) on a single charge.
Although the British eVTOL developer is yet to kick off test flights (sometime this year) of its VX4, it claims it’s already managed to receive the largest number of pre-orders on the market, selling 500 units to aircraft leasing expert Avolon alone.
Molicel is backed by 40 years of experience in energy research and development. The company specializes in high power, low impedance, and fast charge battery technology, which is being used in the space industry, for advanced automotive applications, and more. NASA and Williams Advanced Engineering are just some of the names on Molicel’s long list of partners.
Boasting of having the highest power and energy cylindrical cell in the world, Molicel is a reliable solution for the VX4 aircraft, which needs high-performance cells to be able to handle the range and payload demanded by Vertical’s customers. Safety and cost-effectiveness are also benefits Molicel promises to deliver.
VX4 is a five-seater (four passengers and the pilot) that claims to feature the world’s lightest and safest electric powertrain. It also boasts of using advanced avionics based on the technologies used on the F35, the world’s only supersonic VTOL aircraft. The eVTOL is advertised as 100 times quieter than a helicopter and can reach a top speed of 202 mph (325 kph). As for the range of the aircraft, Vertical Aerospace claims the VX4 can go for more than 100 miles (160 km) on a single charge.
Although the British eVTOL developer is yet to kick off test flights (sometime this year) of its VX4, it claims it’s already managed to receive the largest number of pre-orders on the market, selling 500 units to aircraft leasing expert Avolon alone.