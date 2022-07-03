Boxabl's Casita Is the Prefabricated Abode of the Decade: Unfurls Its Magic for Just $50K

Folks, Boxabl is a crew born out of a drive to "significantly lower the cost of homeownership for everyone." That alone should tell you everything you need to know about this crew and structures like the Casita. Sure, Boxabl is engaged in all sorts of programs to bring housing to the less fortunate among us, but the Casita is one unit available to the folks with a little plot of land and dreams for summer, maybe even a year-round home.
Starting at just $50,000 (€48,000 at current exchange rates) for what seems to be a unit filled with the basic appliances you need, it sounds like a deal that may be too good to be true. Well, it isn't, and that's one thing that makes this company and the work they achieve so dang attractive. If that's not enough, your abode is unboxed in no more than one hour. Sure, you'll have to spend some time decorating the interior and all, but you can crash in it the day you receive your dwelling. Let's take a trip through what your life may be like with a Casita.
Let's say you've purchased a little plot of land up in the mountains and paid the price to own this ravishing abode. Upon arrival at your site, a team of craftsmen will begin the steps to set up your home. One hour later, it's time to start the decoration process. Since you'll have kitchen and shower appliances taken care of, all you need to worry about is the color of your walls and what kind of mattress you want in your bedroom. Even heating, AC, and washer/dryer combo are covered by Boxabl.
everything you would need to live comfortably. After all, it's what Boxabl wants, accessible living for all. But, accessible is by no means less capable. On the contrary, the Casita is equipped with low-power running systems, but you can also go above and beyond and add off-grid systems to the bugger, as long as it's within structural limits.
What I enjoy the most about this unit is the way the rooms are compartmentalized. Each space is well defined and equipped with the proper furnishings. The kitchen is off in the corner and is ready for you to unfurl three-course meals, while a dining area sits on another corner, suitable for about four people. Across from the kitchen, the living room can be fitted with a couch and whatever else you like, or simply use it as another bedroom.
Speaking of the bedroom, the separation between the living space and sleeping area is simply determined by furniture, in most cases, a storage cupboard with a TV on top. To the right of the bedroom, owners can access a fully stocked bathroom with a shower tub and simple yet elegant use of materials to create the space.
Now, this isn't the end of the Casita's story. As I was exploring this prefabricated unit, I realized that Boxabl has big plans for the future and showcases a few conceptual units that can be used together to create large compounds, all built upon the same basic concept. Some Casita models will be massive kitchens, others with multiple bedrooms. Heck, there's a bare unit, too, allowing you to choose what your Casita is used for. Maybe you run a little yoga gig in the mountains and need space for nothing more than stretching bodies. Just an idea.
With the level of attention that this crew is receiving from the media and even notable humans like Elon Musk, it's no wonder that Boxabl is showing no signs of slowing down. I wonder if we'll all live out of Boxabl products once the looming housing crisis unfurls.
