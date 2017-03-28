Elon Musk Starts New Company, Wants To Put AI In Human Brains

Elon Musk
has a new plan, and it involves placing computers into people’s brains. Don’t worry. It is for a good cause.
The South African-born entrepreneur has an active role in a company called Neuralink, which is a start-up based in California. The enterprise has the goal of creating “cranial computers
,” which are meant to be placed into humans to cure degenerative brain disease.
The firm dreams of creating human-computer hybrids that will have more computing power than anyone ever imagined.
As Engadget
notes, the start-up has already hired several high-profile academic personalities from the field of neuroscience. They will study the human brain, flexible electrodes, and nanotechnology.
With their findings and experiments, the team hopes to create a particular type of computer that would be placed inside a human skull, probably near the brain, and the device would add artificial intelligence to the recipient.
SpaceX
's boss thinks that the technology is about four or five years away from reality, which is a startling thought for those who feel that the link between our species and machines has already exceeded some boundaries.
If this enterprise proves successful, Musk and his crew will have a shot of curing epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s, and even depression. Moreover, the tech could make people smarter, in a computer-enhanced way, but that is a distant goal that seems like it came straight from Jules Verne’s novels.
Tesla
's founder is not at his first start-up, and his ambitious plans
have panned out until now. Evidently, it was not easy to be Mr. Musk, as we have learned from the media and the tales of his life and business ventures.
Each of Musk’s companies has struggled to achieve the goals he set when starting them, and some of them are still working hard to follow the plan mapped out by the man who could revolutionize yet another field.
If you are somehow not impressed by Elon Musk, he is the mastermind that created an automaker that builds electric cars, started a company that wants to organize private flights in Space, and also developed a solution to make solar panels a sustainable power source on an industrial scale
.
We promise you that we will not be the first to be willing to place Musk’s AI into our skulls, but we cannot help ourselves from being fascinated by his ideas.