“Modest” Elon Musk Strikes Again: Mom Sleeps in a Garage When She Visits Him

When you hold the title of the world’s richest man, people would expect your lifestyle to show it. But “modest” Elon Musk doesn’t care about mundane things like big mansions, and he even owns a Boxabl Casita prefab home. His mom just confirmed that she sleeps in a garage when she goes to visit him.
Elon Musk’s mom, Maye, has just talked about her son’s unconventional living situation. While the Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s net worth is estimated at $250 billion, his lifestyle doesn’t often reflect that.
The 74-year-old supermodel revealed to The Times UK that she doesn’t have fancy accommodation when visiting her son in Boca Chica, where the SpaceX headquarters and Starbase launch site are located. In fact, she revealed she has to sleep in the “garage.” She told the outlet: “You can't have a fancy house near a rocket site." She also confirmed that her son has no interest in material possessions, "not at all in that sense."
Maye Musk also added that, unlike her son, she has no interest in going to Mars: "You have to have six months of preparation and isolation and that just doesn't appeal to me. But if my kids want me to do it, I will do it," she added.
Previously, Elon Musk had stated that he doesn't "even own a home" and couch surfs "at friend's places." His own ex-girlfriend, Grimes, revealed that he lives “below the poverty line.”
In a recent interview on The Full Send podcast earlier this month, he revealed that he doesn’t really have a “main residence” and that, for the past two years, he has lived in a small three-bedroom house that he bought for around $45,000. The house was “technically” a two-bedroom place, but he converted the garage into a bedroom for more space, which is most likely where his mom was staying. "My friends come and stay and they can't believe I'm staying in this house," he told the hosts of the podcast. He also confirmed that he owns a prefabricated tiny home, the Boxabl Casita prototype.
Back in 2020, he said that he was “selling almost all physical possessions” and that he “will own no house.”
Back in 2020, he said that he was “selling almost all physical possessions” and that he “will own no house.”