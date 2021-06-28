Vin Diesel Would Totally Do a Fast and Furious Musical

Can you imagine the famous Dominic Toretto stopping to burst out into a song-and-dance number in between thrilling and physics-defying car chases? Neither can most of the world, but one man can. And he’s the one with the power to make it happen.
Ahead of last Friday’s theater premiere of Fast 9, the ninth installment in the incredibly successful Fast and Furious franchise, leading man and producer Vin Diesel stopped by The Kelly Clarkson show to discuss his long and surprisingly varied career in showbiz. Right before the interview wrapped (you can see it in full in the video at the bottom of the page), Diesel talked about the possibility of doing a Fast and Furious musical.
Most action movie stars would scoff at the idea of making a musical based on their most successful roles. Can you imagine Bruce Willis doing a falsetto “yippee ki yay” in the middle of a rousing dance number, as the climax for a Die Hard musical? Or Liam Neesen channeling the Phantom of the Opera for his iconic “I will find you and I will kill you” monologue? But Vin Diesel is actually excited at the idea of bringing some music into the Fast and Furious universe.
Asked by Clarkson about it, Diesel says he would do it. He doesn’t say whether he refers to turning the film into a musical or bringing the FF universe onto the theater stage (the latter is arguably harder and would lose its appeal with the community of car enthusiasts), but it’s clear he’s not joking about it. Diesel then says that he’s been “dying” to make a musical “[his] whole life,” and that he came very close to doing a Guys and Dolls revival with Steven Spielberg.
The interview reveals that Diesel has been into music his entire life, as well as dancing. Growing up in an artist family, he fashioned himself an actor with the DNA of old-school movie stars: an actor who can sing and dance, and would do both if given the opportunity. This explains his enthusiastic answer about a Fast and Furious musical.
Granted, this is just wishful thinking on his part. Now that Fast 9 is out in theaters, fans will get two more movies in the franchise to wrap up the story. The plan is then for spinoffs to continue the story, with most reports indicating a female-centric Fast and Furious will come next.
Most action movie stars would scoff at the idea of making a musical based on their most successful roles. Can you imagine Bruce Willis doing a falsetto “yippee ki yay” in the middle of a rousing dance number, as the climax for a Die Hard musical? Or Liam Neesen channeling the Phantom of the Opera for his iconic “I will find you and I will kill you” monologue? But Vin Diesel is actually excited at the idea of bringing some music into the Fast and Furious universe.
Asked by Clarkson about it, Diesel says he would do it. He doesn’t say whether he refers to turning the film into a musical or bringing the FF universe onto the theater stage (the latter is arguably harder and would lose its appeal with the community of car enthusiasts), but it’s clear he’s not joking about it. Diesel then says that he’s been “dying” to make a musical “[his] whole life,” and that he came very close to doing a Guys and Dolls revival with Steven Spielberg.
The interview reveals that Diesel has been into music his entire life, as well as dancing. Growing up in an artist family, he fashioned himself an actor with the DNA of old-school movie stars: an actor who can sing and dance, and would do both if given the opportunity. This explains his enthusiastic answer about a Fast and Furious musical.
Granted, this is just wishful thinking on his part. Now that Fast 9 is out in theaters, fans will get two more movies in the franchise to wrap up the story. The plan is then for spinoffs to continue the story, with most reports indicating a female-centric Fast and Furious will come next.