Michelle Rodriguez Gets Her Own Fast and Furious Spinoff, Letty

Hollywood is looking forward to the summer of 2021, after more than a year of restrictions and boarded-up movie theaters. One of the big releases of the blockbuster summer (fingers crossed that it be jut that) is, without a doubt, Fast 9, the latest installment in the Fast and Furious franchise.
A trailer released earlier this month confirms that Universal is sticking with the June 25 release date for Fast 9. So, while movie fans and gearheads alike are finding alternative ways to deal with the still-long wait, here’s another piece of good news: a Michelle Rodriguez-centric spinoff is already in the works.
Michelle Rodriguez plays Letty Ortiz in the Fast franchise, and she’s been a central female figure from day one. With the latest installments, her character got even more depth and screentime, but it will be nothing compared to her own movie, which, yes, is called Letty.
At least, that’s what one inside source tells Giant Freakin Robot. Production on Letty will use the momentum from Fast 9, but for the time being, there’s no estimated start date for it, much less a possible release date. The insider notes that the script is handled by Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) and Lindsey Beer (The Kingkiller Chronicle), while Vin Diesel serves as producer.
This is very much in keeping with what Diesel himself was saying in February 2020, when he and the Fast 9 cast were just starting to promote the film. Back then, he confirmed the existence of plans for the all-female spinoff and the fact that the script was completed. Neither he nor Michelle would go into details, but Michelle was clearly psyched about the idea of offering the female fixtures from the FF universe more room to tell their stories.
After Fast 9, Universal will do two more movies from the main series, before it wraps up. This means that spinoffs are the best way to keep the highly engaging and highly lucrative universe going.
