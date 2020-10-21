Say Goodbye to the Fast & Furious: Franchise Ends After 2 More Films

In the best possible case scenario, fans will be reunited with the characters and the cars that populate the Fast & Furious universe on May 28, 2021, when the ninth installment comes out.
Two more movies will be made after that.
Deadline reports that Universal Pictures has made the decision to wrap up the original story in the Fast and Furious franchise in two more installments after Fast 9, and then be done with it. Be done with the original story, that is, because there’s still more FF content to come.
This isn’t exactly news, since a similar rumor can be traced back to 2016: the original story can only live so long on the big screen before it’s time for new stories and characters to take over. Universal plans to end the franchise before it runs out of gas, making way for spinoffs and even TV shows.
According to the report, two more movies will be made after Fast 9, both under the helm of current director Justin Lin. Vin Diesel will resume producing duties, and the regular cast is expected to come back in full formation. The only issue that’s yet to be decided right now is whether former castmembers Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham will be asked back, given Johnson’s very public fallout with Diesel and, later on, Gibson.
They might have to bury the hatchet, since Universal is gung-ho about making the final two installments the “motorhead’s answer to Marvel’s Avengers,” as Deadline puts it, and bring everybody back on board. After that, those characters with more appeal to the fans will get their own story arc in spinoffs and TV shows.
This isn’t exactly news, either: earlier this year, just as the Fast 9 promo trail was getting started, Vin Diesel said a female spinoff was definitely coming since he was personally overseeing it.
The eight Fast & Furious movies and the Hobbs and Shaw spinoff have grossed more than $5.7 billion so far. In Hollywood-speak, that means this universe isn’t going anywhere, even if it might undergo significant change.
