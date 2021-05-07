New Fast 9 Featurette Brings the “Car-Nage”

With a little over a month to go until Fast 9 drops in movie theaters and, in the process, kicks off the blockbuster summer and humanity’s return to the movies, here’s a fresh new dose of car-insanity.
The Fast and Furious franchise was never about exceptional storytelling or solid acting, but more about delivering impossible action scenes with as many vehicles as possible. Another not-so-secret ingredient to the FF recipe is to increase the amount of action with each new installment.
Fast 9 will be no different. We’ve already seen some of the car action the movie has in store in the previous teasers and trailers, and Universal has now released a featurette including behind-the-scenes footage that shows some of that movie magic. Admittedly, a Toretto “drives like a bat out of hell” but he still needs help so that everything he does at the wheel looks spectacular on the big screen.
The featurette doesn’t offer any new footage as compared to the trailer released in mid April. What it does show is how some of those stunts were pulled off, with help from cables, ramps and special rigs dubbed “car flippers” which do exactly what their name implies. Add to all this a layer of CGI in post-production and you get truly awesome, heart-stopping carnage. “Car-Nage.”
If you’re also invested in the story the Fast saga has to tell, the latest outing brings back a figure from Dom’s past few knew existed: an estranged brother out for his and everyone else’s blood. A racer and a skilled assassin, Jakob (played by newcomer to the franchise John Cena) is backed by Cipher (Charlize Theron) in his attempt at world domination.
Regulars Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson and Jordana Brewster return to stand by Vin Diesel’s side, helping Dom on this mission. Fast 9 has a June 25 opening date, and it’s sticking to it.
