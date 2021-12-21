Verge Writer Tells Car Companies To "Shut Up" About EVs and Just Get To Work Making Them

Andrew Hawkins of The Verge took to his company website and lambasted the international auto industry for what he perceived as patting itself on the back for finally transitioning away from fossil fuels on Tuseday. At the same time, most of America still fills up at the gas pump, all the while
This comes off the heels of a watershed last few months for the industry. One in which several of the world's largest automakers like Volkswagen and General Motors have committed to eliminating internal combustion by the mid-2030s. It's a claim Mr. Hawkins finds amusing considering how few Americans have made the transition at this juncture.
Hawkins claims through his article that global automakers have failed to uphold their end of the bargain in the great transition to RV power. The weak, drawn-out launches of cars like the Volkswagen ID.4 and the Ford Mustang Mach E did little to aid in the grand transition, even with press and media coverage galore. As Joe Biden's Build Back Better infrastructure policy sits in congress unsigned, there's still the question of whether the national charging grid will be even remotely prepared to cope.
Hawkins, a self-professed EV fan, spared no punches when detailing how the auto industry has more or less failed to win the hearts and consumers. By his own research, 53% of non-EV drivers still believe electric cars are unreliable, 64% claim they're too expensive, and 85% claim there's nowhere near enough charging stations ever to consider transitioning. The end results of these beliefs equate to only 3% of American vehicles relying on full-electric power. Not quite the EV revolution the industry may have hoped for.
Meanwhile, the longer automakers rest on their laurels, the harder it will be to convince a nation so stuck in its ways to commit to EV transportation. The more time we sit waiting for automakers to get their collective you-know-what together, the more time climate change deepens its stranglehold on Earth.
